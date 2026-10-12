Kate Hudson Welcomes Super Bowl Back to Los Angeles
A fan will win tickets to the game through the new giveaway tied to the appearance.
Kate Hudson appeared on Good Morning America to help welcome the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles, discussing the 2027 game set to take place at SoFi Stadium. The segment featured Hudson introducing a new video tied to the announcement.
As part of the appearance, Hudson highlighted a ticket giveaway that will send one fan to the 2027 Super Bowl at the Inglewood stadium. The segment centered on the city's upcoming turn hosting the NFL championship game rather than on any additional career news from Hudson.
The giveaway represents the primary news element tied to the video, with SoFi Stadium confirmed as the host site for the 2027 game. Details on how fans can enter were tied to the broader rollout of the announcement.
The appearance focused squarely on the Super Bowl's return to Los Angeles and the opportunity for a fan to attend, with Hudson serving as the face of the campaign introducing the news to viewers.
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