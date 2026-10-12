Collin Gosselin Talks New Memoir 'In The Shadow Of Eight'

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Collin Gosselin sat down with ABC News correspondent Juju Chang on Good Morning America to discuss his new book, "In the Shadow of Eight." Gosselin, who became known to television audiences as one of the children on "Jon & Kate Plus 8," used the appearance to speak about the memoir and what prompted him to write it.

Gosselin grew up on screen as part of the large family at the center of the long-running reality series, which followed his parents and siblings for years. The conversation with Chang centered on his new book's account of that upbringing, giving Gosselin an opportunity to speak directly about his experience in a format outside the cameras that once followed his family.

The interview focused on the content of "In the Shadow of Eight" itself, with Gosselin discussing what led him to put his story into print. Chang's questions drew out details from the book during the sit-down segment on Good Morning America.

The appearance gave Gosselin a platform to introduce the memoir to viewers who first encountered him as a child on reality television, framing the book as his own telling of that period of his life.

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