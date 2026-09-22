Kalen Allen to Host WhyHunger's Hungerthon Hustle at Citi Field

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WhyHunger, a global nonprofit working to end hunger and the injustices that cause it, has announced details for its 3rd annual Hungerthon Hustle at NYC's Citi Field on Saturday, November 7. Actor, producer, singer, and television personality Kalen Allen will host the event, kicking things off with opening remarks, joining participants on the course, and presenting the winning prize during the post-run celebration. Mr. and Mrs. Met will also be onsite for photo opportunities.

The benefit run/walk is co-chaired by WhyHunger Chair of the Board of Directors Cindy Secunda and EY's Alysia Steinmann McWilliams, and joined by special guests comedian and TIME100 Creator Taryn Delanie Smith. The event is a 4.8K in solidarity with the 48 million Americans who struggled to get food on the table last year, with the goal of shrinking the number and distance each year.

Participants can register for the NYC event or join virtually through fitness apps anywhere in the U.S. from 10/31 to 11/7. The 2026 Hungerthon Hustle is sponsored by venue sponsor Citi Field.

Last year's Hungerthon Hustle raised $544,219 to power community solutions to hunger. Co-hosted by Chef Marcus Samuelsson, the race grew from dozens of runners in its first year to hundreds in 2025, with plans to make 2026 even bigger.

'With 1.6 million New Yorkers and nearly 50 million Americans facing food insecurity, this year's Hungerthon Hustle comes at an urgent moment,' said Jenique Jones, Executive Director of WhyHunger. 'Every runner, walker, volunteer, and donor helps build the movement for a future where we all have access to a dignified life and the right to nutritious food. We look forward to gathering at Citi Field and virtually across the country to turn our collective energy into meaningful action.'

The family-friendly Hungerthon Hustle will help kick off WhyHunger's 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign. Each year, longstanding radio partners SiriusXM and iHeartMedia New York, artist ambassadors including Bruce Springsteen and Yoko Ono Lennon, and supporters nationwide come together through events, celebrity auctions, partnerships, and more to help end hunger and champion the right to nutritious food for all. Hungerthon 2026 officially launches on November 2nd and will also include the upcoming Amplified benefit concert. The 2024 Amplified concert raised $545,000 with special performances by The Roots, Grace Bowers & Cimafunk.

WhyHunger raised over half a million dollars to fuel its work at the 2026 Chapin Gala, honoring GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning, Oscar-nominated singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day and 4x Peabody Award winner, MacArthur Fellow, and founder of Radiolab Jad Abumrad. Previous recipients include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and beyond.

In the last five years, WhyHunger has connected 6.6 million people to food and invested $9.6 million in community-led solutions globally. The nonprofit works in the United States and 24 countries around the globe to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food for all.

Event Details

Saturday, November 7 @ Citi Field

Runner Check-In: 8:30 AM

Race Begins: 10 AM

Reception in Heineken Diamond Lounge: 11:30 AM

Award-winning actor, producer, singer, and television personality Kalen Allen has captivated millions worldwide through his social media and online content. Discovered in 2018 by Ellen Degeneres, Allen rose to fame with his witty 'Kalen Reacts' videos. As Ellen's correspondent during his time on The Ellen Degeneres Show, he often took his infectious personality to high-profile events, such as the Billboard Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards. He also hosted the award-winning digital series 'OMKalen,' offering unique commentary on trending topics.

In 2022, Allen joined former talk show host Ricki Lake as a co-host of the podcast Raised by Ricki for Lemonade Media. Kalen is the host of the new MGM/Amazon game show Pick Your Prize on Amazon Prime Live. He also hosts Fox Reality Check, an unscripted recap series for Fox Digital. Kalen was a judge on Roku's Celebrity Food Feud. His other TV credits include Apple TV's Bearbrick, Holiday Baking Championship, Cakealikes, Buddy vs. Duff, Supermarket Takeout, With Love on Amazon Prime, and HBO Max's A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Kalen made his feature film acting debut in Seth Rogen's An American Pickle for HBO Max and can be seen in Netflix's Meet Me Next Christmas alongside Christina Milian. He made his Broadway debut as Store Manager in Elf the Musical in November 2024. Most recently, Kalen wrapped a production of Bocking at Baltimore Playhouse.

Kalen's videos have garnered billions of views across digital platforms and are growing on the digital front by the day. His work has also earned him many award nominations, including a Model D Award and honors at the Shorty and Webby Awards.

Kalen has also established himself in journalism. He covered the 2024 Democratic National Convention, served as a correspondent for CBS News discussing the 2024 election, and conducted numerous red-carpet interviews at high-profile events, notably the VMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and Streamy Awards.

Originally from Kansas City, Allen attended Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and a Bachelor of Arts in Film. He recently graduated from NYU with a master's in journalism. He has a prominent place in his heart for charity and actively supports Ronald McDonald House Charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, GLSEN, GLAAD, and Better Brothers LA. He also serves on the board of directors for the Loveloud Foundation.

Photo Credit: Eric Hart



Photo Credit: Eric Hart

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