BOBBY FLAY'S THE LINE to Premiere on Food Network This Fall

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Food Network is kicking off the fall season with Halloween favorites and an all-new series, including the premiere of Bobby Flay's The Line and the return of Halloween Wars and Halloween Baking Championship.

The Great Food Truck Race comes to an end on Sunday, September 6th at 9pm, as host Tyler Florence welcomes the final two teams to the iconic Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville, KY, before presenting them with their last challenge at the legendary Churchill Downs in a winner-takes-all showdown judged by 500 fans, along with Tyler and guest judge Damaris Phillips.

On Tuesday, September 8th at 9pm, the series premiere of Bobby Flay's The Line will air, in which culinary icon Bobby Flay and his home team of chefs, Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins and Claudette Zepeda reveal the high-pressure reality of what it takes to work the line and execute a real restaurant service as they face off against a visiting line from an elite restaurant. If they win, they'll secure their title as the best chefs in the biz. But, if the visiting team prevails, they'll walk away with $25,000.

On Sunday, September 13th at 9pm, a whole new season of Halloween Wars begins as host Jonathan Bennett challenges eight teams of returning all-star pumpkin carvers, cake artists, and sugar masters to create mouthwatering treats and spooky showpieces in terrifying head-to-head battles for judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller.

The sinister sweets continue on Monday, September 14th at 9pm, with the return of Halloween Baking Championship, and host John Henson is the master of this macabre world as he leads 10 unsuspecting bakers through an arresting series of challenges inspired by the creepy exhibits for judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young. Through it all, they'll face a gauntlet of ghouls, wraiths, and otherworldly wonders, until the last baker standing wins the title of Halloween Baking Champion and $25,000.

Also premiering this fall are Bobby's Triple Threat, Cook Like an Italian with Gabe Bertaccini, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Kitchen Undercover and Restaurant Impossible: Last Call.

Food Network Premiere Episodes

Bobby Flay's The Line – Premiering Tuesday, September 8th at 9pm – SERIES PREMIERE

Culinary icon Bobby Flay and his home team of chefs, Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins and Claudette Zepeda reveal the high-pressure reality of what it takes to work the line and execute a real restaurant service as they face off against a visiting line from an elite restaurant. The dueling lines deliver dishes to a dining room filled with guests who eat and rate each plate. As the ratings roll in, the lines can choose to pivot on the fly to increase their scores. The home team's reputation is at stake. If they win, they'll secure their title as the best chefs in the biz. But, if the visiting team prevails, they'll walk away with $25,000.

Premiering Tuesday, September 8th at 9pm - 'Fariyal Abdullahi: Hav & Mar' - Marcus Samuelsson shows up to work on the Hav & Mar line along with Fariyal Abdullahi, surprising Bobby Flay and his home team chefs, Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins and Claudette Zepeda. Unexpected problems force the chefs to improvise to send out all their dishes in this global seafood battle.

Premiering Tuesday, September 15th at 9pm - 'Fabio Viviani: Giostra' - There's a lot on the line for home team chef Antonia Lofaso when her friend and fellow Italian Fabio Viviani challenges Bobby Flay's team, including Antonia, Michael Jenkins and Claudette Zepeda to a battle Italiano.

Premiering Tuesday, September 22nd at 9pm - 'Leah Cohen: Pig & Khao' - Longtime Beat Bobby Flay judge Leah Cohen challenges Bobby Flay's home team chefs, Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins and Claudette Zepeda to a Southeast Asian showdown.

Premiering Tuesday, September 29th at 9pm - 'David Viana: Lita' - Bobby Flay's former employee David Viana takes on his mentor and Bobby's home team chefs, Antonia Lofaso, Michael Jenkins and Claudette Zepeda with his family's Iberian cuisine.

The series will also go behind the scenes of The Line with Bobby's home team, exploring what restaurant slang really means and touring the kitchen with Antonia, plus hearing from all the visiting teams before they compete. Fans can follow all the action on social using #TheLine.

Bobby's Triple Threat

Premiering Tuesday, September 1st at 8pm – 'Titans vs Bao Bao' - The Noodle Queen, Suchanan 'Chef Bao Bao' Aksornnan, is ready to settle a score with Bobby Flay that's 10 years in the making. She's using her arsenal of Thai and global flavors to impress judge Viet Pham, who has actually beaten the Titans, and even Bobby, twice.

Premiering Tuesday, September 8th at 8pm – 'Titans vs Competition Legend' - It's the shock heard round the culinary world as Bobby Flay calls a dear friend to Triple Threat under false pretenses, and his surprise has the Titans shook. Italian culinary maestro Stefano Secchi holds all the cards.

Premiering Tuesday, September 15th at 8pm – 'Titans vs Danny Garcia' - Brooklyn hotshot and Top Chef winner Danny Garcia keeps Bobby Flay's Titans on their toes with his elevated Dominican and Puerto Rican flavors. Chef of the first Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant in New York City, Cosme Aguilar, judges the battle.

Premiering Tuesday, September 22nd at 8pm – 'Titans vs Kenny Gilbert' - Titan Michael Voltaggio's former mentor and trusted longtime friend, Kenny Gilbert, is here to claim a spot on the Titans' couch! His Southern-inspired global dishes do impress James Beard award winning chef Nina Compton, but are they enough to secure the win and prove he's worthy of being one of Bobby Flay's Titans?

Premiering Tuesday, September 29th at 8pm – 'Titans vs Chris Oh' - Competition king Chris Oh is determined to keep his winning streak alive in the Triple Threat club. Bobby Flay's Titans know better than to underestimate his chill Cali vibe, as his skills earned him a Michelin Bib Gourmand award. Renowned food critic Priya Krishna judges.

Viewers can follow along using #BobbysTripleThreat and catch the Titans, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Brooke Williamson and Michael Voltaggio sharing their kitchen expertise alongside key tips and recipes. Plus, FoodNetwork.com will feature Bobby's Triple Threat news and more information about the Titans.

Cook Like an Italian with Gabe Bertaccini

Premiering Saturday, September 5th at 12pm – 'Pasta Dinner' - Chef Gabe Bertaccini takes viewers from Tuscany to Sicily. He starts with Pici all'Aglione, a thick, hand-rolled pasta, and the sauce is all about aglione, a special sweet garlic that melts into a rich tomato sauce. Then, Chef Gabe teaches how to make a truly special meal, Raviolo al Uovo, a delicate pasta with a rich, flowing egg yolk at the center. Warm and indulgent, the rich, flowing raviolo brings both light and heavy flavors, all in one bite. To finish, he makes a Blood Orange Granita, a light, citrusy, Sicilian treat.

Premiering Saturday, September 12th at 12pm – 'Chicken' - Join Chef Gabe Bertaccini as he dives into the most loved food on any table: chicken. To start, Chicken al Mattone, a Tuscan classic where the chicken is pressed under a brick until the skin is incredibly crispy and the meat stays juicy. Then, Chef Gabe walks through making a fresh Chicken Parmesan. The chicken, complete with blistered cherry tomatoes and basil, is bold, a little messy, and exactly the kind of dish you put in the center of the table and let everyone dig into.

Premiering Saturday, September 19th at 12pm – 'Primo to Secondo' - Join Chef Gabe Bertaccini as he takes taste buds to central Italy. To start, Crespelle alla Fiorentina, delicate Italian crepes filled with creamy ricotta and spinach, baked in a silky béchamel with parmesan. Then, Lamb Chops Scottadito. Best cooked hot and fast, made complete with a side of herb cast iron potatoes. These kinds of dishes you pile onto a big platter and pass around the table, perfect for sharing with friends and family as a simple, beautiful primo and secondo.

Premiering Saturday, September 26th at 12pm - 'Italian Classics' - Chef Gabe Bertaccini teaches the classics. To start, a Northern Italian classic: Risotto ai Funghi, carnaroli rice with a medley of wild mushrooms. Then, Chef Gabe makes Spaghetti Carbonara. A Roman pasta built around eggs, pecorino, black pepper, and crispy guanciale, where the eggs turn into a rich, silky sauce that coats every strand of pasta. To add something fresh, Chef Gabe then rounds out the meal with a Kale Caesar Salad, using Tuscan kale.

Viewers can join the social conversation using #CookLikeanItalian.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Premiering Friday, September 4th at 9pm – 'Triple D Nation: A World of Flavortown' - This trip, Guy Fieri's traveling back to some top DDD joints still bringin' a world of flavor to their neighbors! A lively Irish pub-restaurant in Louisville, Ky., is going strong with comfort eats like legit fritters and scrumptious salmon rillettes. In Chicago, high-octane Hong Kong BBQ is busier than ever and handing the reigns to the next generation, servin' up steamed pork buns and real-deal roasted pig. Then, a rockin' taco spot in Rosenberg, Texas, has amped up their tamale production while churning out chicharron tacos and building the-bomb barbacoa plate.

Premiering Friday, September 11th at 9pm – 'Beef, Bowls, and Burritos' - This trip, Guy Fieri's gettin' into next-level bowls, burritos, and more! There's righteous ramen in Rogers, Ark., servin' up finger-lickin' karaage chicken and gangster garlic miso. A Seattle spot is putting a Lebanese spin on over-the-top tacos and burritos with the-bomb beef and killer carnitas. Plus, a craveable comfort joint in Bentonville, Ark., is slingin' serious sammies, like a smoked French dip and a sizzlin' skirt steak with an Asian twist.

Premiering Friday, September 18th at 9pm – 'Triple D Nation: Feel-Good Flavor' - This trip, Guy Fieri's circling back to some of the hottest home-cookin' hangouts! In Austin, Texas, a mom-and-pop spot is expanding, still doin' it all from scratch with the-bomb bacon marmalade-blue cheese pizza and a spicy salsa-chicken pie. Louisiana comfort food is goin' strong on the North Shore of New Orleans, firin' up country-fried chicken and smothering seafood-stuffed pasta with creamy crawfish. And in Chicago, a brother-sister team is drawing even more crowds with their creative Korean, servin' Seoul-style street dumplings and out-of-bounds beef soup.

The Great Food Truck Race

Premiering Sunday, September 6th at 9pm – 'Sweet & Savory: The Legends of Louisville' – SEASON FINALE - Host Tyler Florence welcomes the final two teams to the iconic Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville, KY., for their last sales day of the competition. After a surprise visit from family and an emotional boost, Tyler launches the final taste challenge from the Muhammad Ali Center, tasking teams with creating a dish featuring one of four ingredients that 'pack a punch.' Then, the finalists face their last challenge at the legendary Churchill Downs in a winner-takes-all showdown judged by 500 fans, along with Tyler and guest judge Damaris Phillips. With exhaustion setting in, and votes too close to believe, one team is crowned the winner and walks away with the $50,000 grand prize.

Guy's Grocery Games

Premiering Wednesday, September 2nd at 9pm – 'Food Fanatic Teams' - Guy Fieri invites three unforgettable foodies with big online followings to team up with their favorite all-star chefs in a high-energy Flavortown competition. First, the teams must prove they are masters of digital communication by planning a classic food duo over their smartphones that features a grocery list of mandatory ingredients. Then, the final two pairs of teammates each shop their half of the store to make a dinner party plate, which could win one team up to $20,000. Host: Guy Fieri. Judges: Catherine McCord, Christian Petroni, Joe Sasto.

Premiering Wednesday, September 9th at 9pm– 'One Chicken, Two Meals' - Guy Fieri invites three GGG newcomers to spread their wings to make two rounds of dishes using a single chicken. First, the chefs must shop for a fried chicken dish without breaking any of the eggs at the bottom of their shopping basket. Then, they must use the remains of their bird, plus an ice cream cone shaped like a drumstick, to make their best leftover chicken dinner. Host: Guy Fieri. Judges: Antonia Lofaso, Justin Warner, Lee Anne Wong.

Halloween Baking Championship – Premieres Monday, September 14th at 9pm – SEASON PREMIERE

Beware the spirits in the grand foyer of the Museum of Unnatural History, where frightening collections like Possessed Pests, Demon Masks, and a Vault of Bones beckon down every hall. Curator and host John Henson is the master of this macabre world as he leads 10 unsuspecting bakers through an arresting series of challenges inspired by the creepy exhibits. If their desserts are sinisterly successful enough to impress judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young, they may survive to see another midnight. If not, they'll have to bake for their lives. Through it all, they'll face a gauntlet of ghouls, wraiths, and otherworldly wonders, until the last baker standing wins the title of Halloween Baking Champion and $25,000!

Premiering Monday, September 14th at 9pm – 'The Museum of Unnatural History' - For the first haunted heat of the season, host John Henson asks all 10 bakers to make nutty desserts expressing their best spooky Halloween memories. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young pick the winner to receive $1,000, and the top three bakers are safe. The remaining bakers face a challenge to make hideous mask desserts inspired by the disfigured mask collection in the Hall of Humanity. The least successful baker is eliminated.

Premiering Monday, September 21st at 9pm – 'Into the Wild' - At the Museum of Unnatural History, a malevolent spirit is reanimating the taxidermy in the Great Animal Hall, and it's terrifying. So, for the haunted heat, host John Henson challenges the nine bakers to create reanimated taxidermy desserts to win $1,000. Then, the bottom six bakers must create possessed pest desserts inspired by a demonic insect exhibit. In the end, judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young send one baker home.

Premiering Monday, September 28th at 9pm – 'Halloween Haunts' - Inspired by mischief makers, heroes, and villains aboard a festive cruise, host John Henson asks the bakers to make Halloween hero and villain cakes to win a five-night cruise vacation. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Aarti Sequeira, and Zac Young pick the top three bakers to be safe, and the bottom bakers must make magic mirror desserts with a haunting attribute like melting, screaming, or oozing depicted in an edible mirror. The least successful baker is eliminated.

#HalloweenBakingChampionship

Halloween Wars – Premieres Sunday, September 13th at 9pm – SEASON PREMIERE

A whole new Halloween Wars begins as host Jonathan Bennett challenges eight teams of returning all-star pumpkin carvers, cake artists, and sugar masters to create mouthwatering treats and spooky showpieces in terrifying head-to-head battles. As the pressure rises, emotions boil over, and the losing teams face a brutal do-or-die showdown. Judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller decide which team will walk away with the Halloween Wars championship and the grand prize of $30,000.

Premiering Sunday, September 13th at 9pm – 'Back from the Dead: Halloween All Stars' - Host Jonathan Bennett welcomes eight returning all-star teams of pumpkin carvers, cake artists and sugar masters to battle in head-to-head challenges. The losing teams face a brutal do-or-die showdown, and judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller decide which teams survive.

Premiering Sunday, September 20th at 9pm – 'Back from the Dead: Things That Go Buzz in the Night' - Host Jonathan Bennett challenges the teams to create terrifying insect-infested showpieces and daring buzz-worthy desserts inspired by coffee, tea, and spirits. After an unexpected candy twist rattles the competition, judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller execute a shocking elimination.

Premiering Sunday, September 27th at 9pm – 'Back from the Dead: Misfit Monsters' - Host Jonathan Bennett asks the teams to go head-to-head with terrifying trolls, demons and ghouls. But as rivalries heat up and tensions rise, one team faces an emotional fight to impress judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller enough to stay in the competition.

Over on Food Network's social platforms, host Jonathan Bennett will attempt mini-Halloween challenges and judges Shinmin Li and Andrew Fuller will share tips and tricks for easier home baking. Join the conversation using #HalloweenWars.

Kitchen Undercover

Premiering Tuesday, September 1st at 9pm - 'Ay Mami' - Abby and Jorge's Latin-inspired brunch spot, Mami Mosas, may be serving up good vibes in West Covina, Calif., but behind the scenes, the couple is losing money month after month. When Chef Antonia Lofaso sends sous-chef Nestor Milian undercover, they find a small staff steadily pumping out food and smiling servers. But inside the kitchen, cooks have been poorly trained and cleanliness standards are nonexistent. Now, Antonia must clean up the kitchen, train the staff, and push Abby and Jorge to become the leaders their restaurant needs before Mami Mosas is forced to close its doors forever. #KitchenUndercover

Restaurant Impossible: Last Call

Premiering Thursday, September 3rd at 8pm - 'Back to Tradition' - Jen Agg and Aarón Sanchez come to the rescue of a proud Italian immigrant who believed that overflowing plates and a full stomach would guarantee a full dining room. But empty tables and disappearing pension funds tell a different story. #RestaurantImpossible

Food Network Digital Content

Best Bake Ever with Danielle Sepsy - From her iconic scones to celebration cakes and everything in between, Danielle Sepsy invites viewers into her home kitchen to create beautiful, approachable desserts anyone can make.

Guy's Feast Club - When hunger calls, Guy Fieri answers. Guy's Feast Club brings Guy together with celebrities and influencers to satisfy their cravings -- from local joints to home-cooked spreads.

Premiering Thursday, September 10th on Food Network's YouTube Channel - 'Bert Kreischer' - Guy Fieri rolls into Bert Kreischer's Los Angeles podcast compound to break bread. Over a tomahawk steak and an epic tomahawk rib-eye sandwich, the friends talk about the long grind to success, the opportunities that changed their careers, and the importance of listening to yourself. Bert also reveals what's on his Mount Rushmore of Food, before being pranked by Guy!

Back to School - Need some fresh inspiration for packable lunches and lunchbox cookies? Maybe a few nut-free snack ideas or a family-friendly chicken dinner or two? From must-know lunchbox hacks to all the best back-to-school recipes, these ideas will aim to help viewers get through the school year.

Fall Weeknight Dinners - These simple dinners are perfect for the change of season. From oven-baked pastas and sheet-pan pork chops to stuffed peppers and chili, these recipes will last all fall long.

All Things Pumpkin - Whether looking for the best recipes featuring this seasonal favorite, a go-to pumpkin bread recipe, latte-inspired treats to make at home or a roundup of all the best pumpkin spice groceries on the market, these recipes have it all.

Hispanic Heritage Month - Recipe roundups from Mexico, the Caribbean and more will be featured, along with a spotlight on Hispanic- and Latino-owned food businesses, during September

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