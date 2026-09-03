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THE SHARDS: Secret Ballot Game Turns Tense as News of The Trawler's Latest Victim Arrives

The clip adds to a season built around the drama's recurring serial killer mystery.

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS showing Susan, played by Kaia Gerber, Debbie, played by Hayes Warner, Thom, played by Graham Campbell, and Robert, played by Homer Gere, gathered for a game of Secret Ballot. The lighthearted moment shifts when Bret, played by Igby Rigney, arrives with news that The Trawler has claimed another victim.

The scene continues to build out the tight social circle at the center of THE SHARDS, with Gerber's Susan and Warner's Debbie once again anchoring a group scene alongside Campbell's Thom and Gere's Robert. Rigney's Bret has repeatedly served as the character who disrupts the group's sense of normalcy with updates tied to the show's central killer.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they contend with identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with the threat of The Trawler running beneath the surface of their world.

Rigney and Warner previously discussed the fraying relationship between their characters, Bret and Debbie, in an appearance on THE SHARDS Official Podcast, where Warner also described actively pursuing her role as her acting debut.

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