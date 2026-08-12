Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere Follow Parents' Footsteps on Vogue

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Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere are appearing on the cover of Vogue this month, more than three decades after their parents did the same. Gerber and Gere spoke about the experience during an appearance on TODAY.

Gerber, a model and actor, is currently starring in the new series "The Shards" alongside Gere, described as an up-and-coming actor. The two are on the cover of Vogue this month, a pairing made especially notable because their parents, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, appeared together on a Vogue cover 34 years earlier.

Their shared project, "The Shards," brought the two together as co-stars before the Vogue shoot highlighted the parallel between the two pairs.

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