KING OF THE HILL Clip Brings Hank and Peggy Back for a Summer in Arlen

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Hulu posted a new clip titled "Summertime in Arlen," bringing back Hank, Peggy, Bobby and other familiar faces from KING OF THE HILL for a seasonal glimpse at life in the show's fictional Texas town. The clip continues Hulu's promotional rollout for the animated series' revival season, now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Hank is voiced by Mike Judge, Peggy by Kathy Najimy, and Bobby by Pamela Adlon. Adlon has long been recognized for voicing Bobby Hill, the earnest and comedically inclined son of Hank and Peggy, and has previously discussed what it means to return to the character in an appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

The new clip arrives as Hulu continues to promote the revival with a steady stream of short-form content, including scene-specific clips and compilations spotlighting the show's core characters.

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