KATSEYE Details 'WILD' Era, Trainee Days in TODAY Show Backstage Clip

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KATSEYE took cameras behind the scenes of their TODAY Show Citi Concert for a new episode of On in Ten, offering an inside look at their morning at Studio 1A and the Plaza while promoting their third EP, 'WILD.' Members Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae spoke about the making of the project, including Lara's writing process for the ballad 'UnLoveU' and the Brazilian Funk-inspired track 'Hootie Frutti.'

The group also reflected on their trainee days and shared what they described as some of their biggest career pinch-me moments. As part of the segment, Daniela discussed learning Portuguese specifically for 'Hootie Frutti,' a detail that underscores the group's global makeup and the multilingual approach woven into the new EP.

Beyond the music talk, the clip captured lighter moments from the group's day at TODAY, including snacks and inside jokes shared in the Studio 1A kitchen and a game called 'Chemistry Test' that put the members' friendship on display. The footage moves between preparation for the Citi Concert stage and these more casual, unscripted exchanges among the four members.

The appearance centers on KATSEYE's current era around 'WILD,' giving fans a look at both the creative decisions behind specific songs and the camaraderie among the group as they took on the high-profile Citi Concert slot.

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