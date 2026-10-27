Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Gemma Chan, Justin Hartley
Director Tony Gilroy participated in an in-conversation event at the festival's closing night screening.
Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) continued its 27th annual festival by honoring Justin Hartley with the Artist of Distinction Award during its Sunset Series at NOBU Newport Beach on Monday, October 19th. On Tuesday, October 20th the festival honored Gemma Chan with the Outstanding Achievement in Acting Award for her role in Josephine following a screening of the film and a Q&A at Big Newport.
The festival closed with a screening of Behemoth! at Big Newport on Thursday, October 22. Writer/director Tony Gilroy and production designer Jade Healy attended and participated in a live 'In Conversation' for the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope, moderated by Matt Brennan, following the screening.
Photo Credit: Matthew Ferraiolo for the Newport Beach Film Festival; Brandon Waddell for Newport Beach Film Festival; Newport Beach Film Festival
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Ferraiolo for the Newport Beach Film Festival
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