Julio Torres Debuts First Comedy Special MY FAVORITE SHAPES BY JULIO TORRES On HBO

Comedian and "Space Prince" Julio Torres (HBO's "Los Espookys", "Saturday Night Live") will headline his first hour-long comedy special on HBO this summer, when MY FAVORITE SHAPES BY JULIO TORRES debuts SATURDAY, AUG. 10 (10:30-11:30 p.m. ET/PT).

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Taped before a live audience at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, and executive produced by Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels, Torres' multimedia comedy show displays his favorite shapes on a custom-made industrial conveyor belt used as a runway for the various items. Providing individual back stories and anecdotes for each shape, Torres presents items such as a plexiglass square, an oval that wishes he were a circle, a self-conscious cactus and a Ferrero Rocher chocolate that annoyingly left her little skirt at home. Throughout the special, Torres provides his unique insight on topics including the relationship between Fred Flintstone and Betty Rubble, what animals should actually exist in a zoo and the inner turmoil of the exclusionary curtain that separates first class passengers from economy class on a plane. The special also features cameos from a few familiar voices.

Torres is one of the creators and stars of the comedy series "Los Espookys," which debuted to critical acclaim June 14 on HBO.

Born in El Salvador, Julio Torres emigrated to New York to study literature and then found success in the New York comedy scene. He has been a writer on "Saturday Night Live" since 2016 and has also written for "The Chris Gethard Show" and "Billy on the Street." As a standup, Torres was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch, a New Face of the Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, a Comedy Central Comic to Watch, and a finalist for StandUp NBC, and has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

The special is directed by Dave McCary, who has collaborated with Torres throughout his career, including on the critically acclaimed "Saturday Night Live" sketches "Papyrus" and "Wells for Boys."

MY FAVORITE SHAPES BY JULIO TORRES is produced by A24; executive producers, Julio Torres, Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Alice Mathias, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Ravi Nandan, Olivia Gerke and Josh Lieberman; directed and executive produced by Dave McCary.





