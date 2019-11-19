Juliette Lewis & Christina Ricci Will Star in YELLOWJACKETS

Variety reports that Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci have joined the cast of Showtime's upcoming pilot "Yellowjackets."

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown have already been announced as members of the cast.

"Yellowjackets" surrounds talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while at the same time tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nelisse, Steven Krueger and Amy Okuda have also joined the cast.

Lewis and Thatcher play the character of Natalie at different ages. Natalie's punk rock spirit and habit of finding trouble make her the unlikeliest member of the team.

Ricci and Hanratty play Misty, the team's equipment manager.

Read the original story on Variety.





