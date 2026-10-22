Josh Charles Recalls Being Headbutted by David Wells on Fallon

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Josh Charles recounted getting headbutted by former MLB pitcher David Wells during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, giving host Jimmy Fallon a firsthand account of the unusual encounter. Charles also discussed his new show Best Medicine, in which he plays a surgeon who has a phobia of blood.

During the conversation, Charles described what it was like to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees vs. Orioles game, walking Fallon's audience through the experience of stepping onto the field for the ceremonial moment. He also talked about attending a karaoke event held for charity, giving details on that appearance as well.

Charles used the segment to preview his role in Best Medicine, explaining the premise of playing a surgeon whose phobia of blood complicates his work. The detail gave viewers a specific look at the character at the center of the new show.

The wide-ranging conversation moved between Charles's baseball-adjacent anecdotes and his television work, with the David Wells headbutt story serving as the centerpiece of the personal recollections shared during the appearance.

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