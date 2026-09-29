Josh Charles on Playing a Blood-Phobic Doctor in BEST MEDICINE Season 2
The actor breaks down the comedic premise behind his character's unusual medical phobia.
Josh Charles sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about the second season of "Best Medicine," focusing on his character's unlikely predicament as a doctor who is afraid of blood. The premise gave the conversation a comedic angle, with Charles walking the hosts through how a physician manages to practice medicine while contending with a condition that would seem to work against the job entirely.
Charles used the appearance to describe the character's situation in detail, framing the phobia as a central source of tension and humor for the role. The conversation centered specifically on that contradiction, giving viewers a sense of how the show mines comedy from a doctor who has to fight through a physical aversion to blood on a regular basis.
The discussion stayed focused on the character and the show's premise rather than expanding into other projects, with Charles offering details on how the second season builds on that central joke. His comments gave a preview of the tone viewers can expect from the new episodes.
The segment gave audiences a look at how "Best Medicine" balances its medical setting with comedic stakes drawn from the lead character's personal limitations, as Charles laid out for the hosts what makes the doctor's condition such an ongoing source of conflict on the show.
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