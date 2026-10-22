Jimmy Fallon Feeds and Chats With Tonight Show's Pet Fish
The segment offers a quiet break from the usual lineup of celebrity guests and games.
Jimmy Fallon set aside time during a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to feed and check in on Bubbles, the show's pet fish. The segment offered a brief, low-key moment away from the program's usual lineup of interviews and games, with Fallon taking the opportunity to interact directly with the fish on camera.
The clip, titled "Jimmy Feeds the Tonight Show's Pet Fish," centers entirely on that interaction, with Fallon spending the minute tending to Bubbles rather than conducting a traditional sit-down conversation. The segment is part of the broader mix of content that airs on THE TONIGHT SHOW, which runs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC.
Full episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, including segments like this one, are available for streaming on Peacock. The show continues to air its regular weeknight schedule, featuring Fallon alongside the program's usual mix of sketches, music, and celebrity guests.
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