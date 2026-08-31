BEST MEDICINE Season Two to Premiere on FOX This September

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FOX has announced that Season Two of BEST MEDICINE will premiere in September, according to a letter shared with press by executive producers Liz Tuccillo, Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell.

The producers noted that the show, set in the fictional town of Port Wenn, Maine, drew a new audience over the summer via streaming, in addition to the 21.4M who tuned in this past winter. 'We can't wait for viewers to join us in September for Season Two, as the incomparable Josh Charles continues Martin Best's journey of self discovery, and maybe even occasionally joining in the homespun antics of the denizens of Port Wenn,' the producers wrote.

According to the producers, the new season finds Martin trying to save his medical license while navigating a love triangle with Dr. Eden Montgomery (ELIZA COUPE) and Louisa (Abigail Spencer), as she explores a journey toward motherhood. Elaine (Cree), who continues to lovingly annoy Martin with her antics, is trying to find where she belongs. Aunt Sarah (Annie Potts), George and Greg (Jason Veasey and Stephen Spinella respectively, who have been promoted to series regulars this season), are overwhelmed by the lucrative sea urchins off the coast and reconciling how that impacts their personal lives. And Mark (Josh Segarra), the producers said, 'thinks he's protecting the town of Port Wenn, but really he's just a guy looking for love.'

The producers also pointed to the show's supporting ensemble as part of its appeal: 'what makes our town so unique and special is our deep bench of townspeople, who viewers have come to know and love, including Bert, Al, Irma, Sally, Geneva, Peter, the teens, Glendon, Jeannie, Susan, Old Man Collins, the list goes on… Just enough nosy folks to continuously try Martin's patience as he continues to protect this town from the medical situations they find themselves in…'

The producers closed their letter: 'We can't wait for you to visit our charming little hamlet in Maine, so please enjoy the first two episodes of Season Two of Best Medicine. It's exactly what the doctor ordered.'

Episode Loglines

Episode 201: Season Premiere: While Martin continues to struggle with his blood phobia, a mermaid washes ashore in Port Wenn to the amazement of everyone in town. Meanwhile, Judith, a well-meaning townsperson (guest star Andrea Martin), creates havoc while on prescribed oxygen, Louisa continues to see Martin's girlfriend Eden for medical guidance and Greg and George's success from the seas urchin boom take its toll on the both of them, in the all-new 'Be Careful What You Fish For' season two premiere episode of BEST MEDICINE airing Tuesday, Sept. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Episode 202: When the Port Wenn pharmacy is robbed, including Louisa's critical time-sensitive medicine, Martin deduces that the culprit desperately needs his help. Meanwhile, Greg and George clash with a rival food truck owner, Sarah tries to bond with Eden, and Martin is on the receiving end of a special brand of Port Wenn affection, in the all-new 'Breakin' In Is Hard To Do' episode of BEST MEDICINE airing Tuesday, Sept. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...