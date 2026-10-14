Jordan Rowe Signs Joint Venture Label Deal With CCMG

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Country Christian singer-songwriter Jordan Rowe has announced a new joint venture label deal with Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) and Tape Room Music, expanding his longstanding relationship with Tape Room into a new chapter. Alongside the signing, Rowe has announced his first track release under the new partnership, 'If Jesus Lived In My Hometown,' arriving Oct. 23.

'Tape Room and Capitol don't only believe in me, but also in the direction the Lord has called me to with this music,' shared Rowe. 'I'm thankful, I'm ready and I can't wait to launch Kingdom Country with this all-star team.'

'It didn't take long for us to recognize that Jordan is a special artist,' shared Brad O'Donnell (CCMG). 'The quality of his songwriting, his authenticity and the way he weaves his faith into his music set him apart in country and Christian music. We're thrilled to welcome him to CCMG and look forward to working with Ashley and the entire Tape Room team to take his music to the world.'

'We're so pumped to partner with Capitol Christian and Jordan, a true country boy with an authentic voice and a heart for Jesus,' shared Ashley Gorley (Tape Room). 'We are excited to watch him bring the message to everyone, simply by being who he is and singing his brand of country music.'

'Jordan is an incredible artist with a clear sense of who he is and what he wants his music to stand for,' shared Alicia Pruitt (Tape Room). 'We're incredibly proud to be building this next chapter with him at Tape Room, and having Capitol Christian alongside us makes it that much more special. We believe Jordan's music will connect with people and touch many lives through his lyrics.'

Rowe continues to build momentum with his signature 'Kingdom Country' sound, blending his Georgia roots with his faith and love for country music. Since signing his publishing deal with Gorley's Tape Room Music in 2020, Rowe has released music featuring Lainey Wilson, Tracy Lawrence, Rhett Akins and Eddie Montgomery, while building a standout songwriting catalog with cuts recorded by Luke Combs, Jordan Davis and Cory Asbury. He has also shared the stage with major artists including Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell and Anne Wilson, while earning recognition from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and CMT.

His forthcoming track 'If Jesus Lived In My Hometown' imagines what life might look like if Jesus lived in a small southern town. Drawing inspiration from the familiar places and everyday moments of his hometown, Rowe reimagines The Miracles of Jesus through the lens of small-town life, bringing biblical stories to life in a way that feels closer to home.

'Writing 'If Jesus Lived In My Hometown' made me ask myself a hard question: if Jesus walked the streets of my town, who would I have been in the story?' shared Rowe. 'I hope listeners hear it and ask themselves the same thing.'

As the world's leading Christian music company, Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) is a market leader in recorded music, distribution and music publishing. The company has helped shape the careers of some of Christian and gospel music's most recognized artists, including Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin, TobyMac, Crowder and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. With a longstanding history of developing artists and expanding their reach across Christian and mainstream music, CCMG's new partnership with Tape Room builds on Rowe's established foundation, opening the door for continued growth and new opportunities.

With a new label partnership in place and more music on the horizon, Rowe looks ahead to the next chapter of his growing career. To keep up with his announcements, visit jordanroweofficial.com and follow him on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Jordan Rowe

Jordan Rowe's love of music and dream to become a country music artist began as a kid in the small town of Adel, tucked away in the heart of South Georgia. While attending college at the University of Georgia, he would travel on breaks and weekends to Nashville, writing with some of country music's most recent hit songwriters before making the move to Nashville in 2019. Rowe quickly gained the attention of 10-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, Ashley Gorley, who signed Rowe to a publishing deal with Tape Room Music. Since then, Rowe has released his own music featuring artists such as Lainey Wilson, Tracy Lawrence, Rhett Akins and Eddie Montgomery, accumulating millions of streams and garnering critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, CMT and more. Rowe has shared the stage with touring sensations such as Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell, and just wrapped up a fall tour supporting Anne Wilson. In addition to his own artistry, Rowe has co-written songs recorded by award winning artists such as Luke Combs, Jordan Davis and Cory Asbury.

About Capitol Christian Music Group

Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) is the world's leading Christian music company and market leader in recorded music and music publishing. CCMG operates several divisions, including CCMG Label Group, Sparrow Records, Motown Gospel, Tamla Records, ForeFront Records, sixstepsrecords, Commercial Partnerships and CCMG Publishing.

CCMG is home to artists including Chris Tomlin, Josiah Queen, Anne Wilson, TobyMac, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tauren Wells, Jeremy Camp, We the Kingdom, Tye Tribbett, Crowder, Jamie MacDonald and many others. Capitol CMG Publishing, in addition to publishing many of CCMG's premier artist-writers, represents leading writers in Christian and Gospel music including Hank Bentley, Ben Glover, Jessie Early, Jonathan Gamble, Ed Cash, Tommee Profitt, Kirk Franklin, Jeff Pardo and many more.

Key distribution and publishing administration partners include Primary Wave/The Gaither Music Group, Centricity Music, Maranatha Music, The Belonging Co and Getty Music. Led by Brad O'Donnell and an executive team of longtime Christian and Gospel music veterans, CCMG is characterized by a commitment to its artists, songwriters, customers, business partners and community service.

About Tape Room Music

Tape Room Music is an independent music publishing company founded by Songwriters Hall of Fame member Ashley Gorley, where its writers have celebrated 60 No. 1 songs. Recent chart-toppers include Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country or Die Tryin',' HARDY's 'Favorite Country Song' and Megan Moroney's '6 Months Later.' Building on a landmark 2025 that delivered six No. 1 singles at Country radio, topping Billboard's Hot Rap Songs and Hot Country Songs chart with BigXThaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman's 'All The Way,' and 13 songs on Billboard's Year-End Hot Country Songs chart, the company continues its momentum in 2026. Tape Room Music writers consistently expand their abilities, spreading their talents across writing, producing and performing.

Photo Credit: Macie Jordan



Photo Credit: Macie Jordan

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