THELMA & JAMES Release New Song "THE WAY THAT IT WASN'T", Earn Five 2026 CCMA Nods

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Rising duo Thelma & James have released new song 'The Way That It Wasn't.' Earlier this summer the pair wrapped their first stadium tour with Luke Combs and earned an ACM nomination for Duo of the Year. Their partnership continues to take them to new heights – they are nominated for five awards at the 2026 CCMAs this month, including Duo of the Year, Songwriters of the Year and more.

''The Way That It Wasn't' is about missing a life you never actually got to have,' shares Thelma & James. 'It's that strange kind of heartbreak where you find yourself haunted by all the things you should've done, the things you can't take back and the ghosts of what could've been.'

The new song was written by Mackenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Jordan Critz and Josh Jenkins, with production by Lonas, the frontman of folk duo The Saint Johns. 'The Way That It Wasn't' is akin to their song 'Alternate Ending,' reflecting on the what ifs of a past relationship:

So I sleep with the memories left on the table

And I drink with the ghost of what could've been

And I rewrite the future like some sorta fable

And it cuts me open again and again

And it still keeps me up, ain't a night that it doesn't

Damn it I miss the way that it wasn't

This year, Thelma & James delivered unconditional love song 'Home In Your Broken Heart,' 'Alternate Ending' and 'If You Ain't In Love By Now.' This all comes after a whirlwind year and the release of their debut EP Starting Over (https://thelmaandjames.ffm.to/startingover) last fall.

Not realizing the best writing partner was right under their noses the whole time, their first co-write in over a decade produced viral track 'Happy Ever After You' that ignited the spark of their partnership. The married duo made waves online when they shared the impromptu song and quickly gained support from Kendall Jenner, John Mayer, Luke Combs and more. For more information, visit thelmaandjames.com.

About Thelma & James

Thelma & James have quickly turned an unexpected musical partnership into one of country music's most talked-about new acts. Formed by married Nashville-based singer-songwriters MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge, the duo recently earned their first ACM Award nomination and wrapped their first stadium tour with Luke Combs. Not realizing the best writing partner was right under their noses the whole time, their first co-write in over a decade produced 'Happy Ever After You.' Evolving organically from an impromptu video that earned praise from fellow artists like John Mayer, Brandi Carlile and more, the song has garnered over 30 million global streams since its release. The pair signed to Big Loud Records in 2025 are doubling down on their fortuitous musical chapter with the release of debut EP Starting Over and more new music on the horizon.

Photo Credit: Bree Fish



Photo Credit: Bree Fish

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