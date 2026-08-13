Jordan Roth Discusses His Acting Debut on THE SHARDS Official Podcast

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Jordan Roth opened up about stepping into acting for the first time, discussing his introduction to the role of Steven on FX's THE SHARDS during the fourth episode of the series' Official Podcast. Host Evan Ross Katz spoke with Roth about how he approached the role as an acting debut, the influence of his character's wardrobe on shaping the performance, and his experience collaborating with the show's cast.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world. Roth joins an ensemble that includes Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley.

The podcast episode gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look at how Roth's character was built, particularly the role costuming played in shaping his approach to Steven. The series' costume design team, including Co-Executive Producer and Costume Designer Lou Eyrich and Costume Designer Josh Marsh, has been a recurring focus of the podcast's episodes.

The Official Podcast, produced by FX in partnership with At Will Media, has previously featured other cast members discussing their own entries into the series. Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley broke down their own roles in an earlier episode, discussing how they joined the drama and their collaborative work with castmate Hayes Warner.

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