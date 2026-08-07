THE SHARDS Clip Shows Debbie and Liz Schaffer Trading Insults Before Night Out

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FX has released a new scene from THE SHARDS focused on the fraught relationship between Debbie Schaffer, played by Hayes Warner, and her mother Liz, played by Evan Rachel Wood. The clip shows the two women exchanging insults as they each prepare for a night out, offering a domestic counterpoint to the show's darker storylines involving Debbie's prep school classmates.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world.

The scene is the latest in a steady stream of promotional clips FX has released featuring the show's ensemble, which also includes Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell and Wes Bentley. Where earlier clips have centered on the core group of teens navigating secrets and new arrivals at their school, this scene pulls back the curtain on Debbie's home life and her contentious dynamic with her mother.

The Schaffer household moment builds on other footage FX has shared ahead of and following the show's premiere on FX and Hulu. For more on Wood's role, see Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley Break Down Their THE SHARDS Roles.

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