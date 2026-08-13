THE SHARDS Costume Designers Reveal How They Recreated 1980s L.A. Style

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Costume designers Lou Eyrich and Josh Marsh joined host Evan Ross Katz for the third episode of THE SHARDS Official Podcast, walking through what most excited them about dressing the FX drama's cast in early 1980s style. The conversation centers on the challenge of recreating the period's fashion for a series that follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school in 1980s Los Angeles.

Eyrich serves as co-executive producer and Costume Designer on THE SHARDS, working alongside Marsh as Costume Designer. The two describe their process of sourcing original vintage garments as well as custom making pieces to fill in gaps that vintage racks could not cover, giving the show's ensemble a look rooted in the era rather than a generalized approximation of it.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. The series follows its central group of students, including Bret, Susan, Debbie and Thom, as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession beneath the polished surface of their prep school world, with the costume design working to ground that world visually in its early 1980s setting.

The episode follows earlier installments of the podcast in which stars Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley broke down their roles and discussed joining the series, part of a broader rollout of behind-the-scenes conversations accompanying the show's release on FX and Hulu.

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