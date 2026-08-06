THE SHARDS Cast Spotlights On-Screen Bond in New FX Clip

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FX has shared a brief clip from THE SHARDS titled "Ride or dies," spotlighting the close bond among the drama's central group of teenage friends. The moment offers another glimpse into the relationships driving the series, now streaming on FX and Hulu.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world. The ensemble includes Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley.

The cast has spoken previously about the friendships that formed off-screen while filming, with Rigney, Gerber and Gere reflecting on their bond during the show's promotional rollout. That camaraderie appears to inform the dynamic captured in this latest clip, reinforcing the show's focus on the tangled loyalties among its teenage characters.

The release continues an extensive press campaign for the series that has included teasers, trailers and cast interviews. For more on the actors' experience developing their characters, see THE SHARDS Stars Talk Landing Roles and On-Set Friendship in New Podcast.

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