Jonathan Igla Joins HAWKEYE Series as Writer and Executive Producer

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Igla has joined Marvel's Hawkeye series as writer and executive producer. The series is being developed for the upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Igla is best known for his work as a writer and executive story editor on Mad Men.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Hawkeye launches on Disney+ in the fall of 2021.

Few details have been released about the series, or any casting, but the story will focus on Clint Barton training Kate Bishop to be the new Hawkeye.





