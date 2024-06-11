Jon Stewart to Host Special Live Episodes of THE DAILY SHOW Following the Presidential Debates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of The Daily Show’s runaway success, the EMMY® award-winning franchise announced that Jon Stewart will host special live episodes of The Daily Show following the presidential debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump scheduled for Thursday, June 27th and Tuesday, September 10th. The shows will air live at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. This follows the iconic late-night staple’s tremendous growth upon Stewart’s historic homecoming, securing the show’s highest ratings since 2015.

The special live post-debate shows are the latest addition to The Daily Show’s comprehensive Indecision 2024 election coverage, which includes being the only late-night show to date that will tape a full week of shows from both Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago (August 19-22), respectively.

Since the 2000 election, The Daily Show has built a dynamic legacy of coverage across every presidential and midterm election cycle, including originating a full week of shows from the RNC and DNC and battleground states including Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, and from Washington D.C. In addition, the acclaimed late-night franchise has consistently developed field pieces that take deep dives on major issues in the race; candidate profiles and biofilms; and has welcomed leaders from both parties to interact with their highly-engaged audience. Notable presidential candidates and influential political figures who have joined the show include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gretchen Witmer, John McCain, Nikki Haley, Rand Paul, John Kasich, Chris Christie, Tim Scott, Larry Hogan and Lindsey Graham among others.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+ and Comedy Central VOD.

Photo credit: Matt Wilson

