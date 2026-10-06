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Jon Stewart Grills Meta's Muse AI Chatbot on THE DAILY SHOW

The host also addresses Trump's refusal to regulate artificial intelligence and Grok's video capabilities.

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Jon Stewart used his THE DAILY SHOW desk to question why the people building artificial intelligence cannot clearly explain why the public should want it. The host walked through a stretch of recent tech headlines, including Trump's refusal to regulate AI, before turning his attention to what he called CEOs' awkward attempts to make human annihilation seem less scary.

Stewart's segment framed the gap between AI's expanding risks and the vague reassurances offered by the industry's biggest backers. Rather than taking those reassurances at face value, he pressed on the disconnect between warnings about the technology's dangers and the limited upside executives have managed to articulate.

The bit escalated when Stewart brought in Meta's Muse AI agent for a conversation, describing the chatbot as totally cute and totally not sinister. The exchange was pitched as reassurance, with Stewart noting that talking to Muse left him feeling way better about the situation, a deadpan undercutting of the segment's broader skepticism toward AI's promises.

Stewart also gave a nod to Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, acknowledging that whatever else is happening with the technology, it can at least produce funny videos. That aside kept the segment's tone consistent, treating even AI's more entertaining features as part of the same uneasy bargain between innovation and risk that ran through the rest of the piece.

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