Jon Stewart Questions AI CEOs' 'Better Future' Promises
Kosta also addressed a $100,000 American Express bill tied to the scandal.
Jon Stewart used his desk segment on THE DAILY SHOW to question the promises coming from artificial intelligence executives, examining what he described as the industry's framing of a 'better future' and 'new jobs' created by the technology. Stewart tied the segment to President Trump's refusal to regulate AI and raised broader concerns about the technology's risks.
The segment continues a line of commentary Stewart has built around AI coverage on the show. He previously questioned tech leaders' inability to clearly explain the benefits of artificial intelligence before testing Meta's Muse AI chatbot directly in an earlier episode.
Elsewhere in the episode, Michael Kosta covered a range of news items, including Vivek Ramaswamy nearly dropping a child at a rally, Trump's push to make daylight saving time permanent, and a suspected plague outbreak in Russia. Kosta also addressed Kimberly Guilfoyle's corruption scandal, specifically a $100,000 American Express bill connected to the story.
Jon Stewart previously grilled Meta's Muse AI chatbot in a segment that examined similar questions about the gap between AI's promised benefits and its risks.
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