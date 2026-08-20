John Travolta Discusses Sinatra's "COME FLY WITH ME" on Siriusly Sinatra

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

John Travolta recently appeared on SiriusXM's Siriusly Sinatra for the latest episode of 'Playing Favorites.'

During the episode, John Travolta shared his favorite music from Frank Sinatra and other artists who celebrate the Great American Songbook. He also discussed the impact of Sinatra's 'Come Fly With Me' on his life and latest film, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'

Listen to the full special on SiriusXM's Siriusly Sinatra (ch. 70) and anytime on the SiriusXM app.

John Travolta on Frank Sinatra's 'Come Fly With Me'

John Travolta: First of all, it's a very exciting song, and anyone who loves flying or loves traveling, really, this resonates with them, and when I was a little boy, we had an album, and the cover of the Frank Sinatra album was a TWA Constellation with him with his fedora hat, skinny tie, skinny jacket lapel, and he's on his way to somewhere and every song on that album was somewhere that was delightful to imagine, so I also had a toy that I use in the movie, and it almost mirrored the album cover, so I associated my toy, the album, the toy box, with that song, and then cut to years later when I'm doing this film, and I actually own this Lockheed Constellation. That's a TWA aircraft with the original interior and insignia on the outside. When we filmed at night, this sparkly, dazzling, starry night with this gorgeous aircraft, this Constellation, which was just Howard Hughes' design, really, and it so elevated the visual senses that it just beckoned 'Come Fly with Me.' There was no other song possible that would be under this, and when you see it, even Barbra Streisand, when I first showed her the film, she said, 'Oh my God, that's so beautiful.'

Photo Credit: SiriusXM's Siriusly Sinatra



Photo Credit: SiriusXM's Siriusly Sinatra

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...