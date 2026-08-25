FILM FORUM JR. to Present Fall 2026 Lineup of Family Classics
The lineup includes THE ADVENTURES OF PRINCE ACHMED and PINOCCHIO, with live piano by Steve Sterner.
Film Forum has announced the Fall 2026 calendar for Film Forum Jr., its series of classics for kids and their families. Now in its 14th year, Film Forum Jr. aims to nurture, inspire, and entertain the next generation of cinephiles.
Since its inception, Film Forum Jr. has introduced young audiences to the joys of cinema through new restorations of classic, animated, short, and international films, as well as 3-D screenings and silent films accompanied by live piano.
Fall 2026 Lineup
Gene Kelly & Frank Sinatra in ON THE TOWN
U.S., 1949
Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen
Screenplay and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green
Starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Ann Miller, Betty Garrett, Vera-Ellen, Jules Munshin
Music by Leonard Bernstein
Approx. 98 min.
Sunday, September 13 at 11
Buster Keaton's THE CAMERAMAN
U.S., 1928
Directed by Edward Sedgwick
Starring Buster Keaton, Marceline Day, Josephine the Monkey
Approx. 76 min.
Plus Betty Boop and Pudgy!
Sunday, September 20 at 11
Live piano accompaniment by Steve Sterner
Audrey Hepburn & Fred Astaire in FUNNY FACE
U.S., 1957
Directed by Stanley Donen
Starring Fred Astaire, Audrey Hepburn
With songs by George and Ira Gershwin
Approx. 103 min.
Sunday, September 27 at 11
Lotte Reiniger's THE ADVENTURES OF PRINCE ACHMED
Germany, 1926
Written and directed by Lotte Reiniger
Approx. 66 min.
100th Anniversary
Sunday, October 4 at 11
Live piano accompaniment by Steve Sterner
Rob Reiner's THE PRINCESS BRIDE
U.S., 1987
Directed by Rob Reiner
Based on William Goldman's novel
Starring Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, Peter Falk
Approx. 98 min.
Sunday, October 11 at 11
SPY KIDS
U.S., 2001
Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez
Starring Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming
Approx. 88 min.
STAFF PICK by Kashif Haynes
Sunday, October 18 at 11
Tim Burton's CORPSE BRIDE
U.S./U.K., 2005
Directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson
Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter
Approx. 77 min.
Sunday, October 25 at 11
Pixar's COCO
U.S., 2017
Directed by Lee Unkrich
Starring Benjamin Bratt, Anthony Gonzales, Gael García Bernal, Alanna Ubach
Approx. 105 min.
Sunday, November 1 at 11
The Red Balloon
France, 1956
Directed by Albert Lamorisse
Starring Pascal Lamorisse
WINNER Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or, 1956
Approx. 34 min.
With
Gerald McBoing Boing (1950, Robert Cannon, Approx. 7 min.)
The Boat (1921, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, Approx. 23 min.)
Sunday, November 8 at 11
Danny Kaye in THE COURT JESTER
U.S., 1956
Directed by Norman Panama, Melvin Frank
Starring Danny Kaye, Glynis Johns, Basil Rathbone, Angela Lansbury, Cecil Parker
Approx. 101 min.
Sunday, November 15 at 11
Morris Engel & Ruth Orkin's LITTLE FUGITIVE
U.S., 1953
Directed by Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin, Ray Ashley
Co-written and Co-produced by Ray Ashley
Starring Richie Andrusco
WINNER Venice Film Festival – Silver Lion, 1953
NOMINEE Academy Awards – Best Writing, 1954
Approx. 75 min.
Sunday, November 22 at 11
Walt Disney's PINOCCHIO
U.S., 1940
Based on the novel by Carlo Collodi
WINNER Academy Awards – Best Original Score, Best Original Song, 1941
Approx. 88 min.
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Carlo Collodi
Sunday, November 29 at 11
Ingrid Bergman & Bing Crosby in THE BELLS OF ST. MARY'S
U.S., 1945
Directed by Leo McCarey
Starring Ingrid Bergman, Bing Crosby, Henry Travers, William Gargan
Approx. 126 min.
Sunday, December 6 at 11
Nancy Meyers' THE PARENT TRAP
U.S., 1997
Directed by Nancy Meyers
Starring Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson, Dennis Quaid
Approx. 127 min.
STAFF PICK by Juanita Fama Candelaria
Sunday, December 13 at 11
Film Forum is located at 209 West Houston St., New York, NY 10014.