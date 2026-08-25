FILM FORUM JR. to Present Fall 2026 Lineup of Family Classics

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Film Forum has announced the Fall 2026 calendar for Film Forum Jr., its series of classics for kids and their families. Now in its 14th year, Film Forum Jr. aims to nurture, inspire, and entertain the next generation of cinephiles.

Since its inception, Film Forum Jr. has introduced young audiences to the joys of cinema through new restorations of classic, animated, short, and international films, as well as 3-D screenings and silent films accompanied by live piano.

Fall 2026 Lineup

Gene Kelly & Frank Sinatra in ON THE TOWN

U.S., 1949

Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

Screenplay and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Ann Miller, Betty Garrett, Vera-Ellen, Jules Munshin

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Approx. 98 min.

Sunday, September 13 at 11

Buster Keaton's THE CAMERAMAN

U.S., 1928

Directed by Edward Sedgwick

Starring Buster Keaton, Marceline Day, Josephine the Monkey

Approx. 76 min.

Plus Betty Boop and Pudgy!

Sunday, September 20 at 11

Live piano accompaniment by Steve Sterner

Audrey Hepburn & Fred Astaire in FUNNY FACE

U.S., 1957

Directed by Stanley Donen

Starring Fred Astaire, Audrey Hepburn

With songs by George and Ira Gershwin

Approx. 103 min.

Sunday, September 27 at 11

Lotte Reiniger's THE ADVENTURES OF PRINCE ACHMED

Germany, 1926

Written and directed by Lotte Reiniger

Approx. 66 min.

100th Anniversary

Sunday, October 4 at 11

Live piano accompaniment by Steve Sterner

Rob Reiner's THE PRINCESS BRIDE

U.S., 1987

Directed by Rob Reiner

Based on William Goldman's novel

Starring Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Billy Crystal, Mandy Patinkin, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, Peter Falk

Approx. 98 min.

Sunday, October 11 at 11

SPY KIDS

U.S., 2001

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez

Starring Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming

Approx. 88 min.

STAFF PICK by Kashif Haynes

Sunday, October 18 at 11

Tim Burton's CORPSE BRIDE

U.S./U.K., 2005

Directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson

Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter

Approx. 77 min.

Sunday, October 25 at 11

Pixar's COCO

U.S., 2017

Directed by Lee Unkrich

Starring Benjamin Bratt, Anthony Gonzales, Gael García Bernal, Alanna Ubach

Approx. 105 min.

Sunday, November 1 at 11

The Red Balloon

France, 1956

Directed by Albert Lamorisse

Starring Pascal Lamorisse

WINNER Cannes Film Festival – Palme d'Or, 1956

Approx. 34 min.

With

Gerald McBoing Boing (1950, Robert Cannon, Approx. 7 min.)

The Boat (1921, Buster Keaton and Edward F. Cline, Approx. 23 min.)

Sunday, November 8 at 11

Danny Kaye in THE COURT JESTER

U.S., 1956

Directed by Norman Panama, Melvin Frank

Starring Danny Kaye, Glynis Johns, Basil Rathbone, Angela Lansbury, Cecil Parker

Approx. 101 min.

Sunday, November 15 at 11

Morris Engel & Ruth Orkin's LITTLE FUGITIVE

U.S., 1953

Directed by Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin, Ray Ashley

Co-written and Co-produced by Ray Ashley

Starring Richie Andrusco

WINNER Venice Film Festival – Silver Lion, 1953

NOMINEE Academy Awards – Best Writing, 1954

Approx. 75 min.

Sunday, November 22 at 11

Walt Disney's PINOCCHIO

U.S., 1940

Based on the novel by Carlo Collodi

WINNER Academy Awards – Best Original Score, Best Original Song, 1941

Approx. 88 min.

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Carlo Collodi

Sunday, November 29 at 11

Ingrid Bergman & Bing Crosby in THE BELLS OF ST. MARY'S

U.S., 1945

Directed by Leo McCarey

Starring Ingrid Bergman, Bing Crosby, Henry Travers, William Gargan

Approx. 126 min.

Sunday, December 6 at 11

Nancy Meyers' THE PARENT TRAP

U.S., 1997

Directed by Nancy Meyers

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson, Dennis Quaid

Approx. 127 min.

STAFF PICK by Juanita Fama Candelaria

Sunday, December 13 at 11

Film Forum is located at 209 West Houston St., New York, NY 10014.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...