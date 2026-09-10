NOVEMBER 1963 Trailer Available as JFK Assassination Film Nears Release

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The trailer for NOVEMBER 1963, a film centered on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, is now available ahead of the film's theatrical release.

NOVEMBER 1963 unfolds over a tense, 48-hour period surrounding one of the most shocking events in American history: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The film stars John Travolta, Robert Carlyle, Dermot Mulroney, Mandy Patinkin, and Jefferson White, and is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roland Joffé.

NOVEMBER 1963 is set to open in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Synopsis

Based on a true story, NOVEMBER 1963, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roland Joffé and written by Nicolas Celozzi, the nephew of Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana, takes audiences inside the 48 hours surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and into the dark world of organized crime that may have been closer to the center of the story than history has revealed.

Starring John Travolta, Robert Carlyle, Dermot Mulroney, Mandy Patinkin and Jefferson White, the film draws on first-hand accounts and insights from the family of Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana, and explores the alleged deal between Joe Kennedy and the Chicago Outfit that helped put JFK in the White House and the deadly betrayal that followed.

With a secret plan, a second shooter waiting in the shadows, and a 'patsy' positioned to take the fall, NOVEMBER 1963 reveals a side of the JFK assassination rarely seen before.

One president. Two shooters. One conspiracy that changed history.

Creative Team and Cast

Directed by: Roland Joffé

Starring: John Travolta (Johnny Roselli), Robert Carlyle (Jack Ruby), Dermot Mulroney (Chuckie Nicoletti), Mandy Patinkin (Anthony Accardo), Jefferson White (Lee Harvey Oswald), Thomas Fiscella (Sam Giancana)

Written & Produced by: Nicholas Celozzi

Produced by: Kevin DeWalt, Carrie Wilkins

Director of Photography: Jan Moeskop

Production Designer: David Brisbin

Costume Designer: Heather Neale

Composer: Jason Hill

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