John Stanisci and Dan Gordon to Adapt LIFEDEATH for TV

The team behind Broadway's Irena's Vow John Stanisci and veteran screenwriter Dan Gordon have partnered to adapt Stanisci's original comic book creation LIFEDEATH for television. Gordon is best known for his work on The Hurricane, with earned actor Denzel Washington the Academy Award nomination, as well Wyatt Earp starring Kevin Costner, and Rambo: Last Blood. LIFEDEATH is the latest project to team the two writers, with both currently developing a project alongside Netflix's Blood of Zeus creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides and having previously collaborated on and off Broadway.

Dan Gordon says "I've had the great good fortune to know John Stanisci for over fifteen years. We have done four New York theater productions together from Off Off Broadway, to Off Broadway, to on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theater with Irena's Vow. I have known John as a superb actor, a truly collaborative producer, and now, I'm so happy to say as a writing partner, on LIFEDEATH. Many years ago, I wrote one of the first original films (New Eden) for the Syfy channel. To be returning to that genre with John's epic story LIFEDEATH is pure joy. I could not be happier, nor prouder than to have been asked to help bring John's extraordinary vision to the screen."

John Stanisci continues "It is beyond thrilling for me to have Dan on board this project. Dan and I have been great friends for a long time and have worked together in the New York Theater, making our Broadway debuts together! As I have grown into my writing career, I have learned so much from Dan. I would not be the writer I am TODAY if it wasn't for him! LIFEDEATH has been a passion project of mine for a long while and to have a writer of Dan's incredible caliber on this project is beyond a dream come true!! Christmas came early for me this year!!!"



Mars. Year 2211. A rogue scientist from Earth discovers the afterlife is really an ancient computer program, designed to upload our consciousness when we die. Over the centuries, this program grew to life, to sentience. But now, that program is crashing.

Dr. Meredith Ross, an expert in meta-psychiatric science, has been released from prison in order to track down the fugitive scientist. Meredith has spent her life trying to reach the afterlife from our world, to prove its existence....and to find her long gone father. Now, on Mars, she will learn the truth about what the afterlife is as she becomes THE ONE person who has any chance to save the billions of countless souls connected inside its programming before they are lost forever.

LIFEDEATH is an original sci fi series that is epic in scope. The series takes us through the history of life and religion on earth, unraveling the most widely accepted notions of the ancient mysteries, the Gnostic beliefs, and the nature of mankind itself. Set against the backdrop of this epic story is the simple human tale of one young woman's search for her long dead father and how far she will go, and how much she will sacrifice, to find his soul one more time. In truth, how far would any of us go to reconnect with those we lost that we love the most?

Gordon will adapt the series for television alongside Stanisci, adding this project to an impressive slate of current projects in development, including Heart of A Lion: The George Foreman Story with David Zelon producing and George Tillman Jr. directing, starring Khris Davis, Irena's Vow, based on Gordon's play of the same name, and Warrior Strong, both produced by Jeff Sackman and Nicholas Tobarrok.