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John Legend Performs New Single 'Daylight' on GMA

The singer previewed material from an upcoming album before the live performance.

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A new album announcement accompanied a live performance from John Legend on Good Morning America, where the musician shared details about his upcoming project before performing his latest single, "Daylight."

Legend used the appearance to discuss the new album, offering viewers a preview of the material ahead of its release. He then performed "Daylight" for the Good Morning America audience, giving the song its latest televised outing as part of the rollout for the new record.

The segment centered on both the conversation about the upcoming album and the live rendition of the single, with Legend speaking directly about the project before turning to the performance itself.

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