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John Grisham On Writing His First Spy Novel

The author describes the book as his 53rd consecutive best-selling title.

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John Grisham sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his new novel, The French Illusion, which marks his entry into the espionage genre after decades of writing legal thrillers. The appearance gave the author space to talk through what drew him to spy fiction for the first time and how the new book fits into his broader body of work.

Grisham used the conversation to describe The French Illusion as his 53rd consecutive best-selling book, offering the daytime panel insight into a career built on a steady run of commercial success. The discussion touched on what changes, and what stays the same, when a writer known for courtroom drama moves into a new genre.

Much of the segment focused on Grisham's process, with the author speaking about how he finds inspiration throughout the writing of a new book. He walked the panel through his approach to developing the story behind The French Illusion, giving viewers a look at how he builds a novel from idea to finished manuscript.

The conversation also gave Grisham room to reflect on what has sustained his writing career across dozens of books, framing The French Illusion as both a departure in subject matter and a continuation of the habits that have defined his output for years.

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