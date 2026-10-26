John Grisham On Writing His First Spy Novel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







John Grisham sat down with THE VIEW to discuss his new novel, The French Illusion, which marks his entry into the espionage genre after decades of writing legal thrillers. The appearance gave the author space to talk through what drew him to spy fiction for the first time and how the new book fits into his broader body of work.

Grisham used the conversation to describe The French Illusion as his 53rd consecutive best-selling book, offering the daytime panel insight into a career built on a steady run of commercial success. The discussion touched on what changes, and what stays the same, when a writer known for courtroom drama moves into a new genre.

Much of the segment focused on Grisham's process, with the author speaking about how he finds inspiration throughout the writing of a new book. He walked the panel through his approach to developing the story behind The French Illusion, giving viewers a look at how he builds a novel from idea to finished manuscript.

The conversation also gave Grisham room to reflect on what has sustained his writing career across dozens of books, framing The French Illusion as both a departure in subject matter and a continuation of the habits that have defined his output for years.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 08 Hrs 21 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone