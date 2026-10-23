Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis On Adapting THE WARRIORS For Stage
The pair spoke about turning the cult film into a stage musical and why they see their work as a form of activism.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis sat down with THE VIEW to discuss their work adapting the 1979 film The Warriors into a new musical, WARRIORS, for the stage. The conversation centered on how the pair approached reimagining the cult film for a theatrical audience and the choices involved in bringing the story to a New Medium.
Much of the discussion focused on the collaborators' intent behind the project, with Miranda and Davis speaking about the importance of using their voices to create change through their work. The appearance gave the daytime panel a chance to ask the two about the process of adapting a film property into a stage musical and what they hoped audiences would take from it.
The segment kept its focus on the creative partnership between Miranda and Davis as they described the ideas driving WARRIORS, giving viewers insight into how the two are approaching the adaptation together.
Beyond the mechanics of the adaptation, the pair used the appearance to tie the project back to broader conversations about representation and purpose in their work, framing WARRIORS as part of that larger effort.
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