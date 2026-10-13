John Cusack: SAY ANYTHING Boombox Scene Would Be 'Stalking' Today
The actor revisits his famous role and how audiences might view it decades later.
John Cusack addressed how his most recognizable film moment holds up for modern audiences during a recent podcast appearance, saying he doubts the boombox scene from SAY ANYTHING would be well received today. Reflecting on the 1989 film, Cusack imagined how viewers now might respond to his character's gesture, saying, "They'd be like, 'You can't do that. You're stalking her. You're stalking her. You know, she gave you her emotional boundaries, and you're putting a, you know, a boom box outside of her [house].'"
Cusack starred in SAY ANYTHING as part of a run of 1980s films that also included The Sure Thing and Sixteen Candles, roles that introduced him to audiences before he moved into a broader range of dramatic and comedic work.
Cusack has continued to engage with the film's legacy beyond this appearance. He is set to take part in a screening of SAY ANYTHING at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, followed by a post-show Q&A hosted by Charley Belcher.
In the podcast conversation, Cusack framed the scene through the lens of present-day conversations around consent and personal boundaries, suggesting that what once played as a romantic gesture on screen would now be interpreted differently by viewers encountering it for the first time.
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