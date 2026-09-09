Joey King, Maisie Williams Get Surprise Message From Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman on TODAY

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Joey King and Maisie Williams sat down with TODAY to discuss playing the next generation of Owens sisters in Practical Magic 2, describing the experience of working alongside Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as quite surreal. Midway through the conversation, the pair were surprised with a video message from Bullock and Kidman themselves, an unscripted moment that caught both actresses off guard.

In the sequel, King and Williams play the daughters of the original film's witch sisters, continuing the Owens family curse decades after the 1998 cult classic first introduced Sally and Gillian Owens. The two actresses spoke about stepping into a franchise with such a devoted following and what it meant to share scenes with the stars who originated the roles.

King has been making the media rounds ahead of the film's release, previously opening up about spending time with Bullock outside of filming, including a sleepover at the veteran actress's house, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. That conversation gave fans a glimpse into the bond formed between the two co-stars during production.

Bullock and Kidman have also been discussing their own reunion nearly 28 years after the original Practical Magic, touching on parenting teenagers and the personal connections that carried into their work on the sequel during a separate sit-down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb. Read more about that conversation here.

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