Jaclyn Smith Opens Up About New Memoir 'I Once Knew A Guy Named Charlie'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jaclyn Smith, best known as one of the original stars of CHARLIE'S ANGELS, sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her new memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie. The conversation centered on the book and gave Smith a chance to reflect on her life and career in front of a national television audience.

Smith rose to fame as part of the original cast of CHARLIE'S ANGELS, a role that made her one of the most recognizable television stars of her era. Her appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA revisited that career as a jumping off point for the new memoir, which takes its title from the show that launched her to stardom.

The interview kept its focus on the memoir itself, with Smith using the appearance to look back on the experiences that shaped both the book and her broader career. She discussed her life and career in detail, giving viewers insight into the reflections that informed her decision to write the memoir now.

The segment offered Smith a platform to speak directly about her own story in her own words, tying her television legacy to the personal narrative told in I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...