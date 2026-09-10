Lee Pace on Working With Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in PRACTICAL MAGIC 2

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Lee Pace sat down with TODAY to talk about joining Practical Magic 2, where he plays a magic expert and historian. Reflecting on the chance to share scenes with the film's two leads, Pace said, "It was a privilege to get to work with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. That's why I wanted to be a part of it and I was richly rewarded with that experience."

Pace also discussed his character's tattoo, naming it as a favorite detail of the role, and spoke about his broader draw to fantasy films as a genre. The conversation gave viewers a sense of how he approached a part built around magical lore within the Practical Magic world.

The appearance is one of several media stops built around the film's release, with Pace joining co-stars in promoting the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 original. Other cast members, including Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Maisie Williams and Xolo Maridueña, have also been making rounds discussing their roles and the reunion at the center of the story.

Pace previously joined the full cast for a SiriusXM Front Row interview with Andy Cohen, where Bullock revealed she had designed his character's tattoos for the film, adding detail to a look Pace himself singled out as a personal favorite in his TODAY conversation.

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