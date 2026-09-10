Lee Pace on Working With Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in PRACTICAL MAGIC 2

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Lee Pace stopped by TODAY to talk about his role as a magic expert and historian in Practical Magic 2, calling the chance to work opposite Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman one of the biggest draws to the project. "It was a privilege to get to work with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. That's why I wanted to be a part of it and I was richly rewarded with that experience," Pace said.

During the conversation, Pace also revealed his favorite tattoo featured on his character and discussed his longtime affinity for fantasy films, a genre he has returned to throughout his career. The appearance gave Pace room to speak specifically about how his character fits into the world of the sequel, rather than simply promoting the film in broad strokes.

Pace joins a cast that includes Bullock, Kidman, Joey King, Maisie Williams and Xolo Maridueña in Practical Magic 2. The film has generated a wave of press appearances from its stars in the lead-up to release, with cast members fielding questions about reuniting decades after the original 1998 film and about the new generation of Owens family characters played by King and Williams.

Pace previously joined several of his castmates for a SiriusXM Front Row interview with Andy Cohen, where Bullock spoke about designing Pace's tattoos for the film, adding further detail to the character work Pace discussed during his TODAY appearance.

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