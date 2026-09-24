Joe Jonas Discusses Boat Accident on THE MORGAN STEWART SHOW

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Joe Jonas appeared on 'The Morgan Stewart Show,' the podcast hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, the former star of E!'s 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,' 'Daily Pop,' 'Nightly Pop,' and 'Necessary Realness' turned luxury fashion force, to discuss a frightening boat accident, his dating life, and a former Los Feliz home he says was haunted.

Joe Jonas describes falling between two boats

Jonas recounted a boating accident from a recent vacation, describing how he slipped and fell into the water between two boats while a first mate who tried to grab him also fell in. 'And it sounds like the bougiest problem, but it was terrifying because I slipped and fell between these two boats, and then the first mate tried to grab me, but he also fell in after me. And the boats were as close as where you and I are. We're just between these boats, fully dressed, my phone's in my pocket, everything. And I come up and I'm just like, 'What the [__] just happened?'' Jonas said.

He described the immediate aftermath: 'The first mate is panicked, but he first looks at me really quickly, which I thought was really kind. He's like, 'Are you okay?' I'm fine. And then immediately my first instinct is, 'I need to get away from these two boats.' They were like, 'Just swim behind.' I'm like, 'No, that's where the engines are.' So I'm just like, 'I'm going to climb up onto the tender.' The first time I climbed up, I must have hit my shin or something.'

Stewart, who witnessed the incident, confirmed the injury, and Jonas continued: 'I definitely did. And then I fell back in. I was like, 'I'm going to try it again.' The guy was like, 'Hold up.' So I kind of rolled onto this tender soaking wet. And I think in those moments, your adrenaline's going so fast. Of course, all your faces are in shock. You're like, 'Oh my God, is he okay?' Everyone's asking, 'Are you okay? Are you okay?' And I was like, 'No, I'm fine.''

Jonas said the fear didn't set in until later. 'It wasn't until probably an hour and a half later at the restaurant—' he began, before Stewart interjected, 'Even longer. You held it together.' Jonas then said, 'So then I finally came down from that anxiousness, and I looked at Tati and I was like, 'That was really scary.' That really spooked me for a while. It was really intense.'

Stewart gave her own account of watching the accident unfold: 'From your point of view, I was directly behind you. Jordan was directly behind me, and the rest of our friends were up on the stairs, and they were all kind of trickling in as this happened. This was a good five minutes before you could step on the boat because the boat was being rocked constantly up and down. And this is like a canoe, a very small little boat.' She added, 'The guy was like, 'Go, go,' and then the other guy, very last minute, as I vividly remember, as you stepped off the deck, he's like, 'Go,' and he's like, 'No.' And then it just slammed. Joe was being accompanied by this first mate guy, who's also a large guy. I remember seeing you fall completely in and being like, 'What the []?' And then the boat completely whipped around, and I was like, 'Vacation's over. Vacation's over. It's going to hit him in the head, and we're going to lose a Jonas Brother, and then the vacation's [], and we're going to have to go home.' It was so terrifying. Somehow the boat moved around. The guy was really good with maneuvering it.'

Jonas noted he was later reprimanded by the crew member: 'He did tell me off, which was annoying.' Stewart added, 'It was crazy because afterwards he's like, 'I told you not to go,' blah, blah, blah. He was going off on me, and then he's like, 'Are you okay?' Covering his ass. When the boat was going to come around and hit you, I was like, 'Wait, what the [__]?' But then it completely floated away, and then you had to literally swim a decent bit. Do you remember? And then to pull yourself up, fully drenched. It was insane.'

Reflecting on the experience, Jonas said, 'It was very scary. I think my biggest takeaway from that whole experience, which was terrifying, is in those little moments you realize: just slow down. Life moves so fast, and it's so easy for something really bad to happen if you don't have your awareness about you. Also, I wanted to call my kids right away. When I got to the restaurant, I was like, 'I just need to call them. I need to see them. I need to see their faces.' Because you realize it could have been any of us. It could have been really bad. It was the best outcome of a bad situation.'

Joe Jonas says Morgan Stewart has a knack for predicting his dating life

The two also discussed their friendship and Stewart's track record of predicting the outcome of Jonas's relationships. 'I think we've recently really come together. Do you agree with that timeline?' Stewart asked. Jonas responded, 'Right. I think we can relate a lot.' Stewart added, 'We can relate a lot. There's a lot of mutual humor. I'm funnier, you're more famous,' to which Jonas replied, 'Facts.'

Stewart continued, 'That's kind of a vibe, right? You're funny in your own way. But also, there's more of a legitimate friendship now.' Jonas agreed: 'Yes. There have been many times in the last three years where we'll text each other and you'll say, 'What's her birthday?' And I'll proceed to tell her someone's birthday, and she'll go, 'Okay, you're going to have fun, but it's not serious.' And I'll ignore it because I'm like, 'No, I'm not going to let you voodoo me into the belief.' And then you're right.'

Stewart asked, 'Am I not right every time?' Jonas admitted, 'You've been right.' Stewart said, 'I've been right,' and Jonas confirmed, 'Currently, you were right.'

Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, and Olivia Wilde have all shared the same haunted mansion in LA

Jonas also shared the story of a former rental home in Los Feliz that he says was linked to strange occurrences. 'So, we found out that there was a home for rent. This realtor we were using called me and she's like, 'Hey, found this amazing house for you guys. It's huge, and it's not that bad a price point.' And I was even like, 'Oh, that's great. How many rooms? What's the catch?' Natalie Portman bought it, and then she had plans to build a pool and all this stuff, but she moved out real quick. And I'm like, okay. But none of us are thinking, 'That doesn't sound good,' because we don't know real estate at all. We're like, 'Great, let's see it.''

He described the property: 'We see it. This old Spanish-style home in Los Feliz overlooking the canyon. Gorgeous. Seven bedrooms. Has a beautiful movie screening room. It's quite dark through the halls. A lot of stories. You would walk in there and be like, 'Nope, nope. We're [__] out right away.' But we didn't know that feeling yet. We'd never really lived outside of our childhood homes or little rentals here and there as families. So we got into this place pretty quick. We had the best time. We had the craziest Christmas party ever. We covered the house in snow. It was the first time I spent any Jonas Brothers money. It was crazy.'

Stewart reacted, 'What?' and Jonas elaborated, 'We had a DJ. He kind of looked like Jesus, and I asked him if he felt comfortable wearing a robe. So then we had DJ Jesus. It was pretty sweet. Anyway, rager Christmas party, police being called.'

Stewart asked, 'Are you drinking at this point?' Jonas replied, 'Of course.' Stewart said, 'Okay. I don't know,' and Jonas clarified, 'Probably 21. We're in our early 20s.' Stewart asked, 'So there are random people there? Girls?' Jonas said, 'Oh, yeah.' Stewart responded, 'Oh my God. To meet Joe Jonas at 21. I wish we all could experience that for five [__] hours.' Jonas added, 'It was epic. We had the best time.'

Jonas then described the strange events that followed. 'A couple months later, I think the first thing that got weird was we had somebody housesitting for us when we were on tour. Our friend was staying in town. His name is Jason Genner. Shout out. So, flashlights in the windows. Police were called to the house. He opens the door and they're like, 'Do you live here?' And he's like, 'No, I'm housesitting.' And he's like, 'Well, we got a 911 call from inside the house.''

Stewart reacted, 'Shut the [__] up,' and Jonas continued, 'And he's like, 'What do you mean, from this house?' He's like, 'From the landline.' Now, mind you, when we moved into the home, there was, so bizarre, a landline phone in a closet that would always ring off the hook. Most of the time, we'd answer and it was telemarketers. So we just unplugged the phone. Apparently there was a 911 call from inside the home with the phone unplugged.'

Jonas said the housesitter was so unsettled he left. 'So he got spooked and he called us. He's like, 'This is weird.' I think at one point he even left. He is a big dude, and he was like, 'I can't stay here anymore. It's freaking me out.''

Jonas then described another incident on his roommate Jack's birthday. 'Then I remember I was asleep at the time with a girlfriend that I had. It was Jack's birthday. He was also the roommate in the house. He's our drummer. I hear them get home late at night. I had an early morning, so I didn't go out with them. I hear commotion in the kitchen, laughing, and I hear something fall over and break. I'm like, 'Oh [__], should I go check on them?' I hear a little bit of laughter, and then I hear footsteps and door slam, door slam, door slam. So I'm like, 'All right, they're going to bed.' But I was like, 'Well, that was fast.''

'The next morning at 8 a.m., I wake up. I go downstairs to Jack's room. I kick the door open and I'm like, 'Happy birthday.' The bed's made. I'm like, 'Oh, that's strange.' So I go to Greg's room, kick the door open. Greg, bed's made. I'm freaking out. Immediately, the first thing I do is grab a bat. I'm walking around the house. Somebody's in the house. I heard something. Go to the kitchen. Sure enough, something, like a Voss bottle, fell over and shattered on the floor, and no one's there. And there was a witness. My girlfriend at the time heard that too. I promise I'm going to wrap this story up,' Jonas said.

Jonas explained that he and Jack eventually moved out, but Greg stayed behind. 'So Greg was the last man standing. I think me and Jack both were just freaked out. We're like, 'There are too many weird things happening in this house. I've got to get the [__] out of here.' Greg was like, 'No, I'm going to stay.' So Greg stayed in the house, and he was in the shower, and he swears by this. He didn't make this up. He was in the shower, and then he heard the faucet start going, the fire alarm starts going off, the security alarm goes off as well for the house. And Greg just goes, 'Not right now.''

Greg described the moment himself: 'I kept putting the code in, and it wouldn't work to turn the alarm off. I looked, and the smoke alarm had unhinged itself and had fallen onto the kitchen floor. And I just said, 'Come on, not now.'' Jonas added, 'And then it all just stopped.'

Jonas said the home was later purchased by actress Olivia Wilde. 'So then, get this. After us, it was Olivia Wilde,' he said. He explained how they learned about the sale: 'The only reason we know this is because she went on a late-night show and said that we left — we thought it would be funny — a cardboard cutout of me in the garage. So when she bought the house, she walked through it and there's a cardboard cutout of me in the garage. That's how she found out that I previously lived there. She's like, 'That's so weird.' She spoke about it on a talk show.'

Jonas recounted meeting Wilde in person. 'She hosted SNL. We happened to be there. Greg walked up to her. Her roommate walked up to us. Somehow they got connected. And Greg's like, 'I think we used to live in the house you guys own now.' And she's like, 'Oh my God.'' Stewart asked, 'Did you bring it up or did she?' Greg answered, 'I brought it up.' Jonas continued, 'He's like, 'Oh yeah, some weird things happened in the house.' She's like, 'Wait, really?' And she was about to go into it, like, 'Oh my God.' And Olivia was like, 'I don't want to hear it. I don't want to hear it,' because she just bought the home.'

Jonas noted Wilde ultimately sold the property. 'And sure enough, guess who sold it a few years later? Olivia.' Stewart remarked, 'Of course, she got out of there.' Jonas concluded, 'So I want to go on one of those shows and do something about this house.'

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