Joe Gorga And Dorinda Medley Talk Dancing With The Stars Chances

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Joe Gorga and Dorinda Medley sat down with host Amanda Hirsch for a Halloween-themed episode of Hulu's GET REAL, where Gorga spoke about his time on The Mob and Medley detailed how she landed a role on All's Fair. The conversation also turned to Dancing with the Stars, with both reality personalities weighing in on whether they have what it takes to compete on the series.

Gorga discussed his experience on The Mob during the segment, while Medley walked through the casting process that brought her to All's Fair. The pairing brought together two reality television figures for a wide-ranging exchange that moved between their current projects and lighter, game-based segments typical of the series' format.

The episode included a round of a game built around dueling Mafia Dons, giving Gorga and Medley a chance to face off in a lighter segment alongside the discussion of their respective projects. Medley's comments on her All's Fair casting offered new detail on how she came to join that production.

GET REAL has featured other guests weighing in on Dancing with the Stars this season, including a conversation with Julia Stiles about her own run on the competition series.

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