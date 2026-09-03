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Tyler Cameron And Connor Wood Reveal How They Kept DANCING WITH THE STARS Casting Secret

The Bachelorette alum and the podcaster open up about a leaked casting and a longtime dance dream.

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Tyler Cameron and Connor Wood sat down with host Amanda Hirsch on Hulu's GET REAL to talk about joining season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, describing the whirlwind of getting cast and the challenge of keeping the news under wraps before it was made public. Cameron, known from The Bachelorette, and Wood, a podcaster and comedian, appeared together on the show ahead of their competition debut.

Cameron said the casting felt like a long-deferred dream, recalling that his mother had pushed for him to join the show years earlier. "I was almost a dance minor in college," he said, adding that when the offer finally came seven years after his season of The Bachelorette, "I was like no way, no freaking way." Wood, who attended a taping last season to support a friend on the show, said the opportunity had never crossed his mind as realistic, noting the show was one he grew up watching with his parents.

Cameron also addressed his recent engagement on the show, calling his fiancee "the greatest multiplier of my life" and joking about how much he enjoys using the word

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