Uma Thurman Recalls Moving to NYC Alone at Age 15
The actress also brought host Jimmy Fallon apples from her own garden.
Uma Thurman discussed what it was like to move to New York City when she was just 15 years old during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actress sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on her current work.
Thurman also spoke about her role in Dexter: Resurrection, giving Fallon's audience details on the project as part of the conversation. The sit-down gave viewers a look at how she has been balancing her recent television work with reflections on her earlier years.
Before the interview got underway, Thurman brought Fallon a gift of apples harvested from her own garden, a personal touch that set the tone for the conversation that followed. The exchange moved between that lighthearted moment and her account of relocating to New York City as a teenager.
The appearance paired Thurman's early-life story with her remarks on Dexter: Resurrection, giving a specific look at both her past and her present work in the same conversation.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.