Queens Of The Stone Age Perform 'Where The Goth Girls At?' On Fallon
The band took the stage for a late-night television performance of the track.
Queens of the Stone Age brought their song 'Where The Goth Girls At?' to late-night television, performing the track as the musical guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The band delivered the song in a live studio performance segment, giving viewers a straightforward look at the track performed for a national television audience.
The appearance placed Queens of the Stone Age in the musical guest slot for the evening's episode, a recurring feature of the program in which artists perform a song from their current catalog for host Jimmy Fallon's audience.
The performance aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's weeknight broadcast, with episodes airing at 11:35 p.m. ET and streaming afterward on Peacock.
The segment centered entirely on the band's live rendition of 'Where The Goth Girls At?,' with no additional interview portion accompanying the musical performance in this clip.
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