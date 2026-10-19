Jimmy Carr to Launch KILLING JOKES Tour June 2027

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Award-winning comedian, writer, and television host Jimmy Carr has announced his new stand-up comedy tour, KILLING JOKES, presented by Chambers Touring. Kicking off the U.S. leg in June 2027, the tour will stop in Scranton, New York, Chicago, Omaha, Memphis, Chesterfield, Knoxville, San Francisco, Portland, among other cities.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, October 21 at 10am local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 23 at 10am local time.

Tour Dates

Thursday, June 17, 2027 - Portland, ME - State Theatre*

Friday, June 18, 2027 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre

Saturday, June 19, 2027 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Tuesday, June 22, 2027 - Scranton, PA - Scranton Cultural Center*

Wednesday, June 23, 2027 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center*

Thursday, June 24, 2027 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Friday, June 25, 2027 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort*

Saturday, June 26, 2027 - Portsmouth, VA - Rivers Casino Portsmouth*

Sunday, June 27, 2027 - Wilmington, NC - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College*

Thursday, September 16, 2027 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Saturday, September 18, 2027 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Showroom*

Sunday, September 19, 2027 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

Monday, September 20, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre*

Tuesday, September 21, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Wednesday, September 22, 2027 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre*

Thursday, September 23, 2027 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Live - The Soundstage at Graceland

Friday, September 24, 2027 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre*

Saturday, September 25, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino*

Sunday, September 26, 2027 - Norman, OK - Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino*

Friday, October 1, 2027 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre*

Saturday, October 2, 2027 - Tampa, FL - Straz Center for the Performing Arts - Carol Morsani Hall*

Sunday, October 3, 2027 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live*

Monday, October 4, 2027 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center*

Tuesday, October 5, 2027 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center*

Wednesday, October 6, 2027 - Austin, TX - United Heritage Hall*

Thursday, October 7, 2027 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre*

Friday, October 8, 2027 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Saturday, October 9, 2027 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

Sunday, October 10, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall*

Monday, October 11, 2027 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center*

Wednesday, November 3, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Thursday, November 4, 2027 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Friday, November 5, 2027 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium*

Saturday, November 6, 2027 - Tacoma, WA - Emerald Queen Casino - Emerald Queen Event Center*

Sunday, November 7, 2027 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Wednesday, November 10, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Thursday, November 11, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater*

Friday, November 12, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater*

Saturday, November 13, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater*

* Not a Live Nation date

About Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr is an award-winning comedian, writer, television host and one of the biggest names in comedy and performs stand-up to sell-out crowds across the globe, bringing his shows to venues in over 50 countries. His last tour show, Terribly Funny, sold well over 1.2 million tickets globally, including in the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, making it the biggest ever international stand-up comedy tour. His most recent tour, Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny has already surpassed that total and marked the first time this record-breaking comedian has toured in arenas in the UK and Ireland.

Jimmy is a household name in UK television, known for hosting over two decades of Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz. He hosts the smash hit, record-breaking UK version of Last One Laughing for Amazon, returning for a third series in 2027. Jimmy hosted several series of Roast Battle UK and Your Face Or Mine for Comedy Central and I Literally Just Told You for Channel 4. He hosts the recently launched series Am I The A**hole for Comedy Central.

Jimmy co-wrote, executive produced, and acted in the period drama comedy spoof feature film Fackham Hall, released theatrically in the UK and US in December 2025, with a wider international rollout in early 2026, and praised by The Guardian as 'fast and funny.' Jimmy has accrued a massive following online with over 20 million subscribers across all major social networks. His YouTube channel has 2.16 million subscribers and over 1.4 billion views, making him the most followed UK stand-up comedian on the platform. In recent years, Jimmy has been releasing content filmed at his live shows under the enormously successful 'Heckle Amnesty' strand on his YouTube channel. In December 2025, the 60-minute YouTube Original Jimmy Carr: Road Kill dropped, comprising his favorite heckle and crowd work interactions from his global tour shows throughout the year.

Jimmy is also a high-profile name in North America. He was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with Netflix in 2015, releasing four specials on the platform, Funny Business (2016), Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2017) and His Dark Material (2021) and Natural Born Killer (2024). Jimmy has made multiple appearances on major US late-night talk shows including: Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and guested on podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience, Kill Tony and What Now? With Trevor Noah.

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