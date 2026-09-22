Dolph Lundgren Opens Up on Cancer Battle, New Memoir, and Rocky 4 Romance

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Dolph Lundgren sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss his new memoir, "Fights Worth Fighting: Finding Strength in Struggle," and to look back on one of the defining roles of his career. The actor, known for playing Ivan Drago in the "Rocky" franchise, used the appearance to move between deeply personal territory and lighter reflections on his Hollywood past.

In the first clip, Lundgren discusses the memoir directly, addressing his battle with cancer and how that experience shaped the book's focus on resilience. The conversation centers on the writing process itself, with Lundgren detailing how he approached putting both his career and his health struggles into a single narrative for readers.

The second appearance shifts to nostalgia, with Lundgren reminiscing about how he landed the role of Ivan Drago in "Rocky 4" and recalling his romance with singer and actress Grace Jones during that period of his life. The segment gives viewers a glimpse into the circumstances surrounding his breakout role and the relationship that coincided with his rise in film.

Taken together, the two clips offer a fuller picture of Lundgren's career arc, from the physical demands and personal connections tied to his early acting days to the more reflective, health-focused chapter he explores in his memoir. The interview format allowed Lundgren to address both the professional milestone of "Rocky 4" and the more private struggle chronicled in "Fights Worth Fighting" within the same visit to the show.

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