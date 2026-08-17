Jennifer Hudson Records A Song In The Studio With Her Son David

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Jennifer Hudson stepped behind the microphone with her son David for a recording session that played out in front of her studio audience on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment centered on the pair working together on a song, giving viewers a rare look at a musical collaboration between Hudson and her child rather than a standard interview or performance from a visiting guest.

The segment fits into a format on Hudson's daytime program that regularly turns to music and performance as a way to connect with her audience beyond a typical sit-down conversation. Bringing her son into the recording process gave the appearance a personal dimension, framing the moment as a family collaboration playing out for viewers rather than a promotional showcase.

The show has leaned on similar performance-driven segments in recent episodes, using music and movement to spotlight both guests and moments from Hudson's own life alongside her regular interviews. This session with David continues that pattern, placing a personal milestone at the center of the studio set rather than treating it as background to a scheduled sit-down.

Recording together in the studio gave Hudson's audience insight into a side of her life outside of hosting duties, with the segment built entirely around the process of the two making music together on camera.

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