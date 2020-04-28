Jeff Gibbs Talks MICHAEL MOORE PRESENTS: PLANET OF THE HUMANS On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Jeff Gibbs, the director of MICHAEL MOORE PRESENTS: PLANET OF THE HUMANS, and César Díaz, the director of OUR MOTHERS (NUESTRAS MADRES), are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Released on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic, PLANET OF THE HUMANS takes a harsh look at how the environmental movement has lost the battle through well-meaning but disastrous choices, including the belief that solar panels and windmills would save us, and by giving in to the corporate interests of Wall Street. Planet of the Humans, which will be available for free on Youtube for 30 days, becomes the first documentary project to be released under the Rumble Media banner.

Jeff Gibbs, is the director, writer, and producer of the feature documentary film,"Planet of the Humans." Born in Flint, Michigan, Jeff has served as a long time collaborator with Michael Moore. The first film he ever worked on was "Bowling for Columbine." Following the success or "Bowling for Columbine" Jeff became co-producer for "Fahrenheit 9/11," the largest box-office documentary of all time. Jeff also wrote the original score for both films.

OUR MOTHERS (NUESTRAS MADRES) is the Winner of the Camera D'or at the Cannes Film Festival. What director César Díaz started as a documentary project about military massacres during the Guatemalan civil war in the 1970-80s, soon turned into a feature drama when Díaz met the women in the villages where rebels were killed by soldiers. The women hold together the fabric of their country. While listening to their stories, Diaz realized he had a chance to extend the community's oral tradition by telling their stories through cinema.

César Díaz was born in Guatemala in 1978. He directed the short documentary films Semillas de Cenizas, which was screened in about twenty international film festivals, and Territorio Liberado, which won the IMCINE Award in Mexico. Our Mothers (Nuestras Madres) is his first feature film.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Noah Baumbach, Matthew Broderick, Ralph Macchio, Marco Beltrami and Alexander Payne.





