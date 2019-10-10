Jeff Garlin Announces His Netflix Special OUR MAN IN CHICAGO

Multi-hyphenate comedy veteran, Jeff Garlin - best known as Curb Your Enthusiasm's Jeff Greene - brings his new Netflix comedy special Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago. Filmed in his hometown, Chicago and on the 37th anniversary - to the day - of his comedy debut, the one-hour special is ripe with Garlin's signature blend of storytelling and improv. The comedian takes viewers on a stroll down memory lane, with some detours into the personal lives of the audience, a few hours in jail and enough donuts to last a lifetime. Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago launches globally on Netflix on November 12, 2019.

Watch the announcement below!

