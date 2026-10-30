Janelle Monáe Becomes 'Fish Boy' for Sketch and Song

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Janelle Monáe appeared as a character called 'Fish Boy' during a segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, performing a song addressed to a sad mime in front of host Jennifer Hudson's studio audience. The bit combined a costumed transformation with a musical performance, giving Monáe a chance to step into character for the segment.

The appearance centered on the sketch itself, with Monáe taking on the 'Fish Boy' persona and delivering the number directly to the mime character as part of the exchange. The segment was built around that single scenario rather than a broader conversation between Monáe and Hudson.

No additional details about Monáe's touring schedule, upcoming releases, or other current projects were included in the materials surrounding this appearance, keeping the segment focused on the performance itself.

The sketch unfolded as a self-contained scene, with Monáe staying in character for the duration of the song rather than breaking to address the audience directly.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 11 Hrs 42 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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