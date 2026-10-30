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Janelle Monáe Becomes 'Fish Boy' for Sketch and Song

The segment paired a costumed character bit with a live musical moment in front of the studio audience.

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Janelle Monáe appeared as a character called 'Fish Boy' during a segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, performing a song addressed to a sad mime in front of host Jennifer Hudson's studio audience. The bit combined a costumed transformation with a musical performance, giving Monáe a chance to step into character for the segment.

The appearance centered on the sketch itself, with Monáe taking on the 'Fish Boy' persona and delivering the number directly to the mime character as part of the exchange. The segment was built around that single scenario rather than a broader conversation between Monáe and Hudson.

No additional details about Monáe's touring schedule, upcoming releases, or other current projects were included in the materials surrounding this appearance, keeping the segment focused on the performance itself.

The sketch unfolded as a self-contained scene, with Monáe staying in character for the duration of the song rather than breaking to address the audience directly.

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