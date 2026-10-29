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ATEEZ And Rachel Bilson Sit Down For Extended Chat

The extended segment gives the pairing more time than a standard studio interview allows.

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ATEEZ and Rachel Bilson appeared together for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, sitting down with host Jennifer Hudson for a conversation that ran longer than a standard studio segment. The pairing brought together the K-pop group and the actress for a joint appearance in front of Hudson's audience.

The extended format mirrors a structure Hudson's program has used with other guests, giving ATEEZ and Bilson more time on air than a typical segment allows. The conversation unfolded as a single joint sit-down rather than separate interviews, with Hudson moving between topics with both guests present.

The appearance centered on that extended exchange, with ATEEZ and Bilson sharing the stage for the full conversation rather than splitting into individual segments. Hudson's program has recently used the same extended format for other guests, including Jessica Lange and Reba McEntire, to allow for longer, more wide-ranging discussions than standard interview slots permit.

The segment kept its focus on the joint conversation between ATEEZ and Bilson, with Hudson guiding the discussion across the extended runtime in front of her studio audience.

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