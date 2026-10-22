Jane Leeves on Writing Daphne & Me With Her Daughter
The actress traces her collaboration with her daughter on the new project.
Jane Leeves discussed writing "Daphne & Me" with her daughter during a conversation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Leeves walked through the experience of collaborating with her daughter on the project, giving viewers insight into how the two worked together.
The conversation also touched on the success of "Frasier," with Leeves reflecting on the show as part of the broader discussion during her appearance. The segment moved between that look back and the present-day collaboration with her daughter on "Daphne & Me."
Leeves kept the focus on the writing process behind the project, detailing what it was like to take on the work alongside a family member rather than a professional collaborator. The appearance offered a direct account of how the two approached shaping the material together.
The segment stayed centered on these two threads, pairing a retrospective moment about "Frasier" with a forward-looking discussion of the new written project Leeves has undertaken with her daughter.
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